4 from Parkview sign D-I letters

A four-year courtship between the University of Arkansas and Little Rock Parkview High School running back James Jointer became a sealed deal Wednesday when Jointer signed a national letter of intent to play for the Razorbacks.

Jointer, who was first offered a scholarship as a ninth grader by former coach Chad Morris, was one of four Parkview players to sign college agreements on the basketball floor at Ripley Arena.

Jointer was the headliner at a festive ceremony, but Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said he was also proud to preside over the signings of Jaylon White (Ole Miss), Kyndall McKenzie (Memphis) and Parker Perry (Murray State) in a continued show of strength for the Patriots' program.

"I've been at the right place at the right time, and we've been able to take those kids and been able to help them elevate their athleticism,"Bolding said.

Jointer, 6-0, 205 pounds, said he was relieved and excited to end the recruiting process and begin his collegiate career when he enrolls at Arkansas after the first of the year.

He also said an important part of the process had to do with the early offer from Morris.

"Just knowing that I got offered in the ninth grade and being able to feel that love a little bit longer," Jointer said. "Some guys, they get offers the last minute. It's hard to feel the love. I've been feeling the love for a little minute, now."

Jointer, who rushed 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior, said there was no break in his recruitment when Sam Pittman took over as the Hogs' coach.

"Whenever the first junior day was, I was there" Jointer said. "And he re-offered me."

It didn't work out that way for White, who was also offered as a freshman by Morris.

"It's one of those things in recruiting," Bolding said. "Sometimes they find someone they think may be better and they kind of fall off."

White, 6-3, 201, said he is excited to go to Ole Miss, but there will be extra motivation when he gets to play against Arkansas.

"I want to make it seem like they should have offered me," said White, who played quarterback for the Patriots but is being ticketed as a safety/hybrid linebacker at Ole Miss.

Jointer, who has been vocal in his desire to persuade other top-tier players to attend Arkansas, said he feels it is part of his responsibility to talk up the Razorbacks.

"Obviously, I want the Hogs to do great," he said. "So whatever it takes, you know? Whether I've got to run through 10 guys at Alabama or whether I've got to call 10 recruits."

"Whatever it takes to get Arkansas back to the glory days."

Jointer said it is his desire to play running back for the Razorbacks, but he has an open mind.

"I'm locked in to running back," he said. "But if they need me to play anywhere else, and it's going to help me get on the field, I'm willing to do it."

One thing Jointer said he is looking forward to is playing against White.

"That's my guy," Jointer said. "It'll be funny once we get done playing. That's definitely the biggest matchup I'm looking forward to -- is Ole Miss."

Bolding said that Jointer's ability to stick with his original commitment to Arkansas despite the coaching change is a strong endorsement of his character.

"That should be able to tell you a lot about him," Bolding said.

Arkansas' signing of Jointer gives Parkview three Razorback signees in the past two years after Landon Rogers and Erin Outley came aboard one year ago.

"Hard worker," Bolding said of Jointer, "and he's a heck of a recruiter for the university. The future is bright for him, just like it was for the two that went up there last year."