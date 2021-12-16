The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 15, 2021

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-24. Entergy Arkansas, LLC; and Leslie Rutledge, Attorney General v. Arkansas Public Service Commission, from the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Motion to dismiss granted; appeal dismissed without prejudice. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, Klappenbach, Barrett, and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.