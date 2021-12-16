Arkansas signee capsules

RUNNING BACKS

RASHOD DUBINION

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 5-10, 185 pounds

SCHOOL Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (....) No. 4 all-purpose back, No. 221 prospect in the nation, No. 22 prospect in Georgia, ESPN.COM (...) No. 54 athlete in the nation, No. 63 prospect in Georgia. 247 SPORTS (...) No. 29 athlete in the nation, No. 43 prospect in Georgia. TOM LEMMING (....)

STATS As a senior, 180 rushes for 1,565 yards, 22 touchdowns, 10 catches for 149 yards, 1 touchdown. As a junior, 72 carries for 536 yards, 9 touchdowns and 8 catches for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns in covid-shortened season. As a freshman, rushed 61 times for 501 yards, 7 touchdowns and returned 2 punts for touchdowns

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith coached Dubinion as a freshman while the coach of Cedar Grove, Dubinion committed to Hogs sight unseen on Feb. 13, made official visit in June. ... Was teammates with Razorback wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, a transfer from Oklahoma. ... An early enrollee.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Baylor, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Florida State, Michigan State

JAMES JOINTER

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-0, 205 pounds

SCHOOL Little Rock Parkview

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 44 running back in the nation, No. 6 prospect in Arkansas. ESPN.COM (...) No. 49 running back in the nation, No. 8 prospect in Arkansas. 247 SPORTS (...) No. 35 running back in the nation, No. 5 prospect in Arkansas. TOM LEMMING (...+)

STATS As a senior, rushed 183 times for 1,309 yards, 16 touchdowns, 3 catches for 34 yards, 50 tackles, 1 pass breakup. As a junior, rushed 162 times for 1,105 yards, 10 touchdowns, 8 catches for 135 yards, 1 touchdown. Missed most of sophomore season because of an ACL injury

NOTEWORTHY He and offensive tackle signee Andrew Chamblee committed to Hogs together March 6. ... One of the more active commitments in trying to recruit others to the class. ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Florida State, Missouri, Tennessee, Colorado, Virginia, Utah, Michigan State, Purdue

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

ANDREW CHAMBLEE

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-6, 285 pounds

SCHOOL Maumelle

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 65 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 9 prospect in Arkansas. ESPN.COM (....) No. 24 offensive tackle, No. 234 overall prospect in the nation, No.1 prospect in Arkansas. 247 SPORTS (....) No. 17 offensive tackle, No. 186 overall prospect in the nation, No. 2 prospect in Arkansas. TOM LEMMING (....+)

STATS As a senior, graded 91.9%, had 22.5 pancake blocks, 27.5 knockdowns, 10 drive blocks

NOTEWORTHY Has 7-foot wingspan. ... One of four signees selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 8. ... Father Jonathan retired as a sergeant first-class in September 2014 after serving 26 years in the Army. ... Part of his training included pulling his father with a harness in a GMC Sierra 1500 in his neighborhood. ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Florida, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan State

E'MARION HARRIS

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-7, 370 pounds

SCHOOL Joe T. Robinson

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (....) No. 27 offensive tackle, No. 247 overall prospects in the nation, No. 3 prospect in Arkansas. ESPN.COM (....) No. 31 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 2 prospect in Arkansas. 247 SPORTS (....) No. 23 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 4 prospect in Arkansas, TOM LEMMING (....+)

STATS As a senior, graded 86.6%, no sacks allowed, 61 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles

NOTEWORTHY Son of former Arkansas defensive end Elliott Harris (2001-04). ... Received an Alabama offer as a 12-year-old. ... Helped Joe T. Robinson win Class 4A state championships in 2019 and 2021 ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, TCU, Missouri

ELI HENDERSON

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-4, 290 pounds

SCHOOL Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 19 offensive guard in the nation, No. 7 prospect in South Carolina. ESPN.COM (...) No. 6 center in the nation, No. 20 prospect in South Carolina. 247 SPORTS (....) No. 69 interior offensive lineman in the nation, No. 18 prospect in South Carolina. TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS As a senior, graded 81.1%, had 10 pancake blocks, 22 knockdowns, 8 bulldozers

NOTEWORTHY Coach Sam Pittman offered Henderson his first scholarship while attending a Georgia summer camp in 2020. ... On leadership council of high school team. ... Committed to Hogs sight unseen on Aug. 10, 2020, during the covid-19 pandemic. ... 325-pound bench press, 515-pound squat. ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Georgia, Arizona State

PATRICK KUTAS

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-5, 284 pounds

SCHOOL Memphis Christian Brothers

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 54 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 21 prospect in Tennessee. ESPN.COM (...) No. 63 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 25 prospect in Tennessee. 247 SPORTS (....) No. 11 interior offensive lineman, No. 217 overall prospect in the nation, No. 7 prospect in Tennessee. TOM LEMMING (...+)

STATS As a senior, graded 81.1%, had 10 pancake blocks, 22 knockdowns, 8 bulldozers. As a junior, recorded 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 recovered fumble

NOTEWORTHY Officially visited Arkansas, Illinois and Oregon in June. ... A team captain. ... 365-pound bench press, 525-pound squat, 330-pound power clean. ... 3.9 grade-point average

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Oregon, Florida State, Louisville, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech

TIGHT ENDS

DAX COURTNEY

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-6, 210 pounds

SCHOOL Clarendon

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) ESPN.COM (...) No. 18 tight end-H in the nation, No. 9 prospect in Arkansas. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 34 tight end in the nation, No. 7 prospect in Arkansas. TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS 36 catches for 623 yards, 7 touchdowns as a sophomore

NOTEWORTHY Tore medial patellofemoral ligament of right knee during practice in third week of junior season, took two weeks off before wrapping knee to keep the kneecap in place and played the rest of the season. ... Tore ACL in first game of senior season and expects to be released from doctor in February. ... Father Mark is the head coach at Clarendon. ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Penn State, Michigan State, TCU, Purdue, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Arkansas State

TYRUS WASHINGTON

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-4, 230 pounds

SCHOOL Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 29 tight end in the nation, No. 49 prospect in Georgia. ESPN.COM (...) No. 24 tight end-Y in the nation, No. 93 prospect in Georgia. 247 SPORTS (...) No. 43 tight end in the nation, No. 70 prospect in Georgia. TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS As a senior, 22 receptions for 307 yards, 5 touchdowns. As a junior, 17 receptions for 258 yards, 11 touchdowns, 15 knockdown blocks

NOTEWORTHY Officially visited Arkansas, Cincinnati and Central Florida. ... Three year starter. ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Penn State, Michigan State, TCU, Purdue, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Memphis, Arkansas State

WIDE RECEIVERS

QUINCEY McADOO

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-2, 175 pounds

SCHOOL Clarendon

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (....) No. 31 wide receiver, No. 206 prospect in the nation, No. 2 prospect in Arkansas. ESPN.COM (...) No. 104 wide receiver in the nation, No. 7 prospect in Arkansas. 247 SPORTS (...) No. 73 wide receiver in the nation, No. 6 prospect in Arkansas. TOM LEMMING (....)

STATS As a senior, completed 7 of 19 for 165 yards, 2 touchdowns; 82 rushes for 894 yards, 11 touchdowns; 34 catches for 617 yards, 8 touchdowns; 58 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 88-yard fumble return for score. As a junior, had 53 carries for 548 yards, 5 touchdowns; 26 receptions for 458 yards and 8 touchdowns; 76 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble, 4 pass breakups and 5 interceptions, including an interception returned for a touchdown

NOTEWORTHY Committed to Florida State before flipping to Arkansas.... Teammate of tight end signee Dax Courtney. ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida State, Oregon, Baylor, Mississippi State, Miami, Texas A&M, Nebraska

ISAIAH SATEGNA

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 5-11, 175 pounds

SCHOOL Fayetteville

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (....) No. 24 wide receiver, No. 160 overall recruit in the nation, No. 1 prospect in Arkansas. ESPN.COM (...) No. 62 wide receiver in the nation, No. 3 prospect in Arkansas. 247 SPORTS (....) No. 19 wide receiver, No. 119 overall prospect in the nation, No. 1 prospect in Arkansas. TOM LEMMING (....+)

STATS As a senior, 100 receptions for 1,908 yards, 17 touchdowns; 6 carries for 157 yards, 3 touchdowns; 6 kickoff returns for 109 yards. As a junior, caught 41 passes for 814 yards, 7 touchdowns. As a sophomore, 36 receptions for 700 yards, 6 touchdowns

NOTEWORTHY Outstanding sprinter who plans to run track in college. Recorded bests of 10.80 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.93 in the 200 and 49.93 in the 400, 14.61 in the 110 hurdles and 37.67 in the 300 hurdles. Holds a state indoor long jump record of 24 feet, 11/2 inches. ... Father won the 1994 SEC title and the 1995 NCAA title in the decathlon. His mother was a standout sprinter for LSU and competed for Jamaica at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. ... Playing in All-American Bowl on Jan. 8 in San Antonio

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Southern Cal, Penn State, Michigan, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Missouri, South Carolina

SAM M'BAKE

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-3, 205 pounds

SCHOOL Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 72 wide receiver in the nation, No. 48 prospect in Georgia. ESPN.COM (...) No. 84 wide receiver in the nation, No. 45 prospect in Georgia. 247 SPORTS (....) No. 46 wide receiver in the nation, No. 30 prospect in Georgia. TOM LEMMING (....)

STATS As a senior, 22 catches for 378 yards, 4 touchdowns. As a junior, 54 receptions for 473 yards, 5 touchdowns

NOTEWORTHY Will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 8. ... 3.1 grade-point average, looking to major in business finance

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Florida, Colorado, Miami, LSU, Penn State, Southern Cal

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

JJ HOLLINGSWORTH

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-4, 250 pounds

SCHOOL Greenland

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 44 strongside defensive end in the nation, No. 8 prospect in Arkansas. ESPN.COM (NR). 247 SPORTS (...) No. 116 defensive line prospect in the nation, No. 11 prospect in Arkansas. TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS As a senior, 63 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles. As a junior, 66 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 1 forced fumble. As a sophomore, 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack

NOTEWORTHY First 2022 Arkansas commitment on July 24, 2020. ... Active recruiter for the Hogs. ... 365-pound bench press, 500-pound squat, 295-pound power clean, 315-pound incline press. ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Kansas, Akron, Arkansas State

NICO DAVILLIER

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-4, 275 pounds

SCHOOL Maumelle

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 25 strongside defensive end in the nation, No. 4 prospect in Arkansas. ESPN.COM (...) No. 40 defensive tackle in the nation, No. 6 prospect in Arkansas. 247 SPORTS (...) No. 96 defensive line prospect in the nation, No. 8 prospect in Arkansas. TOM LEMMING (....+)

STATS As a senior, 74 tackles, 26 tackles, 2 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles, 1 blocked punt. As a junior, 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble

NOTEWORTHY Averaged 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game as a junior for the Hornets basketball team that reached the Class 5A state title game. ... Originally from New Orleans, moved to Arkansas at the age of 2 after Hurricane Katrina

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee

LINEBACKERS

JORDAN CROOK

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-0, 225

SCHOOL Duncanville, Texas

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 12 inside linebacker in the nation, No. 64 prospect in Texas. ESPN.COM (...) No. 34 inside linebacker in the nation, No. 169 prospect in Texas, 247 SPORTS (...) No. 52 linebacker prospect in the nation, No. 58 prospect in Texas. TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS As a senior, 98 tackles, 10.5 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions with 2 returned for touchdowns. As a junior, 93 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 interceptions with 2 returned for TDs

NOTEWORTHY Team captain. ... 3.4 grade-point average, considering a major in business marketing. ... Former Oklahoma State commitment. ... Duncanville will play Galena Park North Shore for the 6A Division I state championship Saturday

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Oklahoma State, Missouri, Baylor, Nebraska, Michigan, Southern Cal, Texas Tech, Colorado, Illinois

MANI POWELL

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-3, 225 pounds

SCHOOL Fayetteville

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 7 prospect in Arkansas. ESPN.COM (...) No. 19 inside linebacker in the nation. 247 SPORTS (...) No. 37 linebacker prospect in the nation, No. 3 prospect in Arkansas. TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS In 31/2 games of senior season, recorded 32 tackles, 1.5 sack, 3 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup and 1 recovered fumble. As a junior, 81 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 7 quarterback pressures

NOTEWORTHY Moved to Fayetteville from Canton, Ohio, for senior season. ... Suffered ACL and meniscus injuries against Bentonville West on Sept. 24. ... Had surgery on Oct. 21. ... Early enrollee, who expects to be able to participate in spring practice

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Michigan, Syracuse, West Virginia, Indiana, Toledo

KADEN HENLEY

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-2, 225 pounds

SCHOOL Shiloh Christian

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...). ESPN.COM (...) No. 36 inside linebacker in the nation, No. 14 prospect in Arkansas. 247 SPORTS (...) No. 124 linebacker prospect in the nation, No. 13 prospect in Arkansas. TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS As a senior, 135 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery. As a junior, 159 tackles, 4 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hurries, 4 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 blocked punts

NOTEWORTHY Helped Shiloh Christian win Class 4A state title as a junior and led Saints to runner-up spot as a senior. ... Set school record in the power clean with a lift of 335 pounds, 515-pound squat. ... Team captain. ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Liberty, New Mexico, Air Force, Army, Middle Tennessee State

DEFENSIVE BACKS

ANTHONY BROWN

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-0, 185 pounds

SCHOOL Milan, Tenn

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 30 athlete in the nation, No. 18 prospect in Tennessee. ESPN.COM (...) No. 73 athlete in the nation, No. 26 prospect in Tennessee. 247 SPORTS (...) No. 43 safety prospect in the nation, No. 14 prospect in Tennessee. TOM LEMMING (...)

STATS As a junior, 96 carries for 927 yards, 8 touchdowns; completed 20 of 50 passes for 249 yards, 6 touchdowns; caught 16 passes for 299 yards, 5 touchdowns; 64 tackles, 9 pass breakups, 8 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles

NOTEWORTHY Expected to play safety at Arkansas. ... Good friends with signee Jaylen Lewis. ... Milan Coach Carl Diffee, who coached Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson at Sardis (Miss.) North Panola, compares Brown with Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon. ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan State, Virginia, Duke

JAYLEN LEWIS

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-0, 175 pounds

SCHOOL Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (...) No. 48 safety prospect in the nation, No. 20 prospect in Tennessee. ESPN.COM (...) No. 35 safety prospect in the nation, No. 17 prospect in Tennessee. 247 SPORTS (...) No. 60 cornerback prospect in the nation, No. 20 prospect in Tennessee. TOM LEMMING (...+)

STATS As a senior, 51 receptions for 977 yards, 14 touchdowns; 15 carries for 88 yards, 2 kickoff returns for 105 yards, 1 touchdown; 9 punt returns for 145 yards; 31 tackles, 1 interception return for score. As a junior, 56 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, 2 sacks; scored 3 touchdowns on offense

NOTEWORTHY Expected to play cornerback at Arkansas. ... 235-pound bench press, 415-pound squat. ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Florida State, Auburn, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Duke, Cincinnati, Michigan State, South Carolina

PUNTER

MAX FLETCHER

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-5, 190 pounds

SCHOOL Melbourne, Australia

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (..). ESPN.COM (NR). 247 SPORTS (..) No. 2 punter in Australia. TOM LEMMING (NR)

STATS No stats

NOTEWORTHY Brother Mason was a freshman punter at Cincinnati. ... Father Dustin Fletcher played in 400 games for Essendon over 23 years in the Australian Football League. ... Will be Arkansas' first Australian punter since Sam Irwin-Hill in 2013-14. ... Trained with Prokick Australia. ... Early enrollee

LONG SNAPPER

ELI STEIN

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-3, 215 pounds

SCHOOL Cambridge, Wis.

STAR STATUS

RIVALS.COM (..). ESPN.COM (NR). 247 SPORTS (..) No. 2 long snapping prospect in the nation, No. 30 prospect in Wisconsin. TOM LEMMING (NR)

STATS As a senior, 36 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception; 11 catches for 198 yards, 1 touchdown

NOTEWORTHY Kohl's Kicking rates a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 long snapper in the nation. ... Playing in All-American Bowl on Jan. 8 in San Antonio. ... Completed the Paqui Carolina Reaper Madness One Chip Challenge and lasted an hour without water. ... Early enrollee

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Wisconsin, Stanford, Baylor, Illinois