Arkansas State Police trooper shot, injured on I-55 in Memphis area Thursday, authorities say

An Arkansas State Police trooper was shot on Interstate 55 in the Memphis area Thursday while assisting another law enforcement agency, state police confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The trooper did not sustain life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released from a Memphis hospital Thursday, state police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

A law enforcement agency, that was not named as of Thursday afternoon, requested state police assistance for an incident that began in Arkansas, Sadler said.

The incident required the trooper to cross the Arkansas-Tennessee border, he added.

Sadler said that until a command level supervisor at the scene of the incident and accurate information can be conferenced into headquarters, he will not be releasing additional information.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be the lead investigating agency on the case, he said.