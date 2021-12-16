LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Barrett Baber, Jacob Flores keeping busy schedules





It's a big week for the Arkansans who competed on television singing competitions and for their fans in their home state who want to see them.

Conway native Kris Allen, winner of "American Idol" in 2009, sings Christmas tunes today at Robinson Center Performance Hall. (See story elsewhere on this site.)

Meanwhile, Barrett Baber, a Marion native who came in third place on "The Voice" in 2015, performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

There's another chance to see Baber when he performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

Also, Jacob Flores of Hot Springs, who competed on "The Voice" and "American Idol," performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday at The Rooftop Bar at the Waters Hotel at 340 Central Ave., (501) 321-0001; and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Jose's Mexican Grill, 5361 Central Ave., (501) 609-9700; and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com; from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com; and Wednesday at Diablo's Tacos & Mezcaleria, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, from 6-9 p.m., (501) 500-2323; diablostacosandmezcal.com.

Hard-working one-man band Jacob Flores has shows in Benton, Hot Springs and Little Rock in the coming days. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Nane' performs at 8 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack; tickets are $12 for advance reserved seating, $15 at the door; $10 for advance standing room, $12 at the door. TN Jet performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $12 for advance reserved seating, $15 at the door; $10 for advance standing room, $12 at the door. Jed Harrelson performs at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10. Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ A "double-header tribute" to Whitney Houston (Crissy P) and Stevie Wonder (Louis Heard III) will be held at 8:30 p.m. today ($25 standing room only) and Tragikly White performs at 9:30 p.m. Saturday ($10 general admission; $30 or $50 for table seating) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Adventureland, Way Away and Kin & Company perform at 8 p.m. today ($8); Winter Soulstice presents Joshua Asante, Kam Franklin and DJ Baldego at 9 p.m. Friday ($12); Nick Shoulders performs at 9 p.m. Saturday ($15) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock. (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Brian Ramsay performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Steve Davison performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

◼️ The Brian Nahlen Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($8); and Coyote Claw performs at 9 p.m. Saturday ($7) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

◼️ The Christmas Metal Fest, featuring Munkythumb, Dark From Day One, Voidshifter, Combat Valley, Another Round, D.O.A., ThirteenX and others, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Neighbors/Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood. Admission is $10 or a new toy of equal value, (501) 835-5510.

◼️ Ben Byers performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Harrisong performs at noon Saturday, DJ Gibbs performs at 9 p.m. and the Fassler's Hall*Stars perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Brian Ramsay performs from 7-10 p.m. today at the Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 666-7100; lroysterbar.com.

◼️ Cliff Aaron with The Afterthought performs from 7-10:30 p.m. today; Byron Hayes performs at 9 p.m. Friday; and DJ G-Force performs at 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Philly Moo and Qnote perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Brian Nahlen and Nick Devlin perform from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Fret & Worry performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Mayday by Midnight performs at 8 p.m. Friday and the Jake Peterson Duo performs for brunch Sunday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Buh Jones performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Jack Fancy performs at 9 pm. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 12111 W Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

ARKADELPHIA

Sometimes Sideways performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Silverado's Bar & Grill, 295 Malvern Road, Arkadelphia, (870) 260-1349.

CADDO VALLEY

Mike Mayberry and The Slow Hands performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Christine DeMeo performs at 7 p.m. Friday and DJ Todd King performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CLARKSVILLE

Brick Fields performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wrecked Canoe, 1100 E. Main St., Clarksville, (479) 754-0092.

CONWAY

Lance McDaniel performs from 7-10 p.m. today and Cameron Davis performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Jack Fancy performs at 8 p.m. Friday and Huckleberry Jam performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St., Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ Brass Tacks performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Ryan Harmon performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Hayefield performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Brick Fields performs at her annual birthday bash at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

FORT SMITH

Flatland Cavalry performs at 7:30 p.m. today at the Majestic Theater, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets are $15 or $20. Giovannie & The Hired Hands, along with opening act Holly Beth, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 or $15. (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Ken Goodman, Doug Lackey, Jon Van Houten and It's Our Time (of the Fun City Chorus) perform a Christmas show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets are $35 at Eventbrite.com; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com.

◼️ A tribute to Stevie Wonder, by Louis Heard III, will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Central Theater, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Tickets range from $5 to $250. (501) 859-9148 and Eventbrite.com; centraltheatre.org.

◼️ Canvas performs at 8 p.m. Friday at The Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A, Hot Springs, (501) 525-1616.

◼️ Highway 124 performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The John Calvin Brewer Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ DJB Trio performs from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Stompbox performs from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Silk's Bar and Grill, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Rich McKean performs at 8 p.m. Friday and The GMG Band performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 463-9463.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Feelin Groovy performs a Christmas show at 7 p.m. Friday and Liquid Kitty perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

◼️ Feelin Groovy performs a Christmas show at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Blue Elephant Grill at Granada, 250 Maderas Drive, Hot Springs Village, (501) 922-1372; xploregranada.com.

◼️ Marcus performs a Christmas show from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at The Turn Sports Bar, 111 Balboa Way, Hot Springs Village, (501) 226-0340; explorethevillage.com.

MAGNOLIA

Monty Russell performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at MuleKick, 2158 N. Jackson St., Magnolia. Admission is free, (870) 904-2752; mulekickmag.com.

MAUMELLE

Luke Williams and Zach Mackenzie perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

MORRILTON

The George Brothers Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Kenny Kidd performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar & Grill, 1222 E. Broadway, Morrilton, (501) 354-8937; cedar-lounge-morrilton.edan.io. Admission is $5.

ROGERS

Brick Fields performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Good Vibrations, 2500 N. 17th St., Suite 106, Rogers, (479) 246-0509.

TICKETS

Tickets for Tim McGraw in concert April 29 at the WalMart Amp in Rogers go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Opening acts will be Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis. Tickets range from $44.75 to $109.75; on sale at amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.

◼️ Tickets for Casting Crowns in concert at 7 p.m. March 24 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Opening acts will be We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor. Tickets range from $19.75 to $89.75, on sale at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Tickets for Shinedown in concert April 29 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Opening acts will be The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, on sale at the Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Tickets for a concert by Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at 8 p.m. May 23 at Robinson Center Performance Hall will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices were not available at press time.



