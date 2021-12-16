Benton County judge honored for efforts in juvenile justice reform

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith recently received an award in Washington, D.C., for his efforts in bringing juvenile justice reform to the county.

The Center for Children's Law and Policy presented Smith with an ARC (Advocacy/Reform/Change) award during a Dec. 6 ceremony.

Natalia Palacios, president of the center's board of directors, said Smith received the award in recognition of his leadership in bringing the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative and juvenile justice reform to the county. The initiative promotes a data-driven approach that connects at-risk youth with appropriate resources and alternatives to confinement without jeopardizing public safety, she said.

Smith said the focus of the initiative is to assess children and find the right services while locking up only violent, high-risk kids.

"Kids used to get locked up all the time, and the issues may have been more family, not just the kid," Smith said. "Now we use more shelters or alternative homes to hold while we find services for juveniles instead of just the juvenile detention center.

"The award was very nice to receive," Smith said. "Not just for me but our Benton County system. The hard work from all the juvenile probation staff, law enforcement, schools, counselors, lawyers and providers to establish a way to handle young people in a productive way while still promoting public safety is something to be proud of."

Changing a mindset is not easy, and it takes hard work and communication on everyone's part, Smith said.

"I believe the juvenile court system in Benton County will continue to search for the best and most efficient way to keep young people from becoming part of the adult system and be a system other jurisdictions look at," Smith said.

In other award-related news, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith received the Sword of Justice Award, given to the prosecutor of the year by the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association. Smith served as association president this year.

"It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as the president of the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association and work for the cause of justice," Smith said. "Although many others are deserving of this recognition for their tireless efforts, I am grateful to my fellow prosecuting attorneys for honoring me with this award. I am indebted to my fellow prosecutors for their wisdom and friendship and to the people of Benton County for allowing me to serve them."