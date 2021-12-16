Bevy of transfers highlights UCA class

Central Arkansas

POS. PLAYER;HT.;WT.;HTWN (SCHOOL)

OL Chaylin Peine;6-4 ;300;Garnett, Kan. (Anderson Co. HS)

WR Chris Wolfe;5-10;170;Valdosta, Ga. (Valdosta HS)

DB CJ Bosket;5-11;170;Saluda, S.C. (Navarro CC/Saluda HS)

WR Cole Brown;6-3;205;Dallas, Ga. (Iowa Western CC/East Paulding HS)

LB Corley Hooper;6-2;225;Ecru, Miss. (Itawamba CC/North Pontotoc HS)

DE David Walker;6-2;255;Stuttgart (Southern Arkansas/Stuttgart HS)

LB Deorius Cobbs;6-2;205;Jacksonville (Jacksonville HS)

DB Detravion Green;6-0;210;Ashdown (Arkansas State/Ashdown HS)

DB Dillon Williams;6-0;195;Southaven, Miss. (Southaven HS)

WR Isaiah King;6-0;180;Manvel, Texas (Manvel HS)

LB Jace Benesch;6-0 ;200;Hoxie (Hoxie HS)

DE Jace McCoy;6-3;255;Summit, Miss. (MS Gulf Coast CC/North Pike HS)

OL Jack Green;6-2;280;Brandon, Miss. (South Alabama/Brandon HS)

OL Jack Streubing;6-2;290;Springdale (Springdale Har-Ber HS)

OL Jacob Cox;6-3;310;Amory, Miss. (MS Gulf Coast CC/Armory HS)

DT Javeon Jones;6-2 ;265;Heidelberg, Miss. (Jones CC/Heidelberg HS)

WR Manny Smith;5-8;175;Conway (Conway HS)

OL Mark Welch;6-3;300;Camden (Camden Fairview HS)

LB Noah Mitchell;6-2;230;Leakesville, Miss. (Texas-San Antonio/Greene County HS)

DT Stephon McGlaun;6-3;285;Tupelo, Miss. (Northeast CC/Tupelo HS)

DB Ta’Darrius Williams;6-1;185;Hollandale, Miss. (Hinds CC/Simmons HS)

WR Triston Edwards;6-0;180;Red Oak, Texas (Red Oak HS)

WR Trustin Oliver;6-4;215;Los Angeles, Calif. (University of Colorado/Legend HS)

TE Tyler Siddons;6-4;245;Salem (Salem HS)

QB Will McElvain;6-0;190;Des Moines, Iowa (Northern Iowa/Lincoln HS)

The University of Central Arkansas football program announced the start of its 2022 signing class Wednesday, with 25 players signing letters of intent with the Bears during the early signing period.

Of the Bears' 25 signees, 14 are "mid-year signees," meaning they're transferring to UCA from another college.

"We hit a lot of immediate needs and gained a lot of experience," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said in a release.

Five of the 14 mid-year signees are transferring from Division I colleges with the others transferring from Division II or junior college programs. Four will be coming to Conway from FBS schools: Linebacker Noah Mitchell (Texas-San Antonio), wide receiver Trustin Oliver (Colorado), Detravion Green (Arkansas State) and Jack Green (South Alabama).

Oliver, a product of Parker, Colo., appears to be making a position switch. He was a 3-star recruit out of high school before attending Iowa Western Community College, where he became the top-ranked juco safety in his class. At Colorado, Oliver saw time in seven games this season and recorded one tackle.

Detravion Green played in 11 games for the Red Wolves this season, and Jack Green played in three game in two seasons at South Alabama.

While he won't come to Conway from the FBS, Will McElvain's arrival may be the most significant of the early signing period, as he gives the Bears multiple quarterbacks. Prior to McElvain, Cabot native Tyler Gee was the only quarterback on UCA's roster. Gee became the Bears' lone QB after both Darius Bowers and Hunter Loyd announced their intent to transfer last month.

McElvain spent three seasons at Northern Iowa and compiled 3,953 yards and 22 touchdown passes. His freshman year, in 2019, was his most notable, as he passed for 2,778 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He isn't the only quarterback expected to join the Bears next season. Clifton McDowell, formerly a reserve quarterback at Louisiana-Lafayette, verbally committed to UCA on Dec. 12, though he didn't sign his letter of intent Wednesday.

Although McElvain was the only quarterback UCA signed Wednesday, Brown told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last month that he hopes the Bears can land both some experience and youth at the position during this signing period.

Of the Bears' 11 high school signees, four are expected to enroll early, which is the largest number of early high-school enrollees the program has had, according to spokesman Steve East.

"That will be good so we can get them integrated into our program with our current players that are returning, and we can start developing a rapport through the spring semester," Brown said in a release.

Eight players from Arkansas signed with the Bears, including two transfers in Detravion Green (Ashdown) and David Walker (Stuttgart), who's transferring from Southern Arkansas University.