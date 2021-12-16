Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Mayor's office sets

2nd public review on

ward changes

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington's office has scheduled a second public review of the city's proposed municipal ward changes and urges all citizens to attend. The review meeting will be held from 5:30-6 p.m. today at the City Hall Council Chambers at the civic center, 200 E. Eighth Ave. A special called city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m., according to a news release. The re-drawing of the boundary lines results from the reduction in city population as evidenced by the 2020 Census data.

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next monthly virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 16. To reserve a timeslot to speak with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 by Dec. 15, according to a news release. During the virtual claims clinic, veterans may speak to staff who are ready to assist with specific questions regarding their claims for VA benefits. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For details about VA's benefits, visit go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000.

Stone Bank hosts open house

Stone Bank, 7739 Sheridan Road in White Hall, will host a holiday open house from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The bank is providing refreshments and holiday treats for all visitors, according to a news release. The bank will also give a gift to the community by making a donation to the West Pine Bluff Rotary Club to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. For details on the library, visit www.westpinebluffrotary.com.

PBJCEOC/CDCAA board to meet

The Pine Bluff Jefferson County Economic Development Commission/Central Delta Community Action Agency (PBJCEOC/CDCAA) board of directors will meet. The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at 200 Main St. in Rison, according to a news release. To join the meeting virtually, the link is https://pbjceoc3cx.3cx.us/meet/6480936a9e68dd91ea4b8c9c58224dc9d33dbf3a - from Chrome or Firefox or dial 8706194083, PIN: 4713133. Details: (870) 536-0046, ext. 108.

The Links set mental health session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to join a presentation on "Taking Care of our Mental Health" at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. The speaker will be Kimberly D. Key-Bell, a licensed clinical social worker and lead therapist with Natural State Recovery, according to a news release. To join the Zoom, use meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876 or dial-in at 646-558-8656. The Links president is Tenita Shannon Gragg. Details: PineBluffARLinksInc@gmail.com.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 16

UAPB accepts youth entires for snack recipe contest

Pine Bluff youth, ages 5-18, are invited to submit original snack recipes for the 2022 Snack Recipe Contest. Entries must be received by Jan. 17. The event is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Extension Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Programs, according to a news release. Recipe judging will be based on originality, creativity and nutritional value. The first-place prize is a $100 gift card, the second-place prize is a $75 gift card, and the third-place prize is a $50 gift card. Each entrant is required to fill out an entry form and must submit the original recipe and a photo by email to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at hensont@uapb.edu or to Teki Hunt, Extension specialist-director of 4-H Youth Development Programs, at huntjimenezt@uapb.edu. For entry forms or details, contact Henson or Hunt.

Library hosts events

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., will host holiday and other events for all ages, according to the news release. A Patron Holiday Party will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. featuring food, drinks, crafts and a picture taken with Santa. For adults, BookEnds Book Club will be held Friday, Dec. 17, from 1-2 p.m. Participants will be reading/discussing Louise Penny's Inspector Gamache novels. Book signing with Glinda Courtney-Foots and Linda Courtney-Weathers, authors of My Long Lost Love, will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collaborative Winter Art Mosaic will be on Monday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sugar Cookie Decorating will take place Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 1-3 p.m. Q-Tip Snowflake creations will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2-3 p.m. Video Game Tournament: Tekken 7 and Injustice 2 will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The tournament is open to all ages, however, children under 13 must have parental consent. In-person registration is preferred or people can register online. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.

Friday, Dec. 17

SEARK announces

fall graduation

The 2021 fall commencement for Southeast Arkansas College will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at SEARK@SEABROOK Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. The ceremony will be attended by students and staff in-person and it will be live streamed for family and friends to view, according to a news release. Covid-19 protocols will be in place and everyone will be required to wear masks. Details: https://www.seark.edu.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 17

Silver Gloves boxing set at Pine Bluff

Gloves Not Guns will present the Region 6 USA Amateur Boxing Arkansas State Silver Gloves tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Dec. 18. The doors will open an hour before the events, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and free for children 5 and younger. Sponsors include ExplorePineBluff.com, The Corvette Brothers, Aisha's and USA Boxing. Details: Coach Albert Brewer, (870) 329-3875.

Through Friday, Dec. 17

Centers seek holiday

donations for senior citizens

The community is asked to be Santa to a senior citizen. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 17 at all Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas Senior Centers for people to give gifts for seniors, according to a news release. Donation boxes will be set up at all centers. Gifts will be wrapped and distributed Dec. 18. Examples would be throws, socks, hats, gloves, scarfs. Details: Lauren Bland, (870) 543-6337.

Junior Leadership

applications available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class. The program for high school students runs January through May, from 4-6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Applications are due Dec. 17. "Do you know a high school junior who aspires to make a difference in their community? A student eager to examine community issues and strengthen their leadership skills? Applications are now available for the 2022 Class of Junior Leadership Pine Bluff," according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.