Car washes in two states in Zips deal

Zips Car Wash has acquired Rocket Express Car Wash, with locations in Idaho and Utah, the company said Tuesday.

The deal is Zips first move in its plan for rapid expansion into western markets, the company said in a release. Rocket Express Car Wash is a five-store chain. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

The move marks a record expansion year for Zips with the addition of 27 stores gained through acquisition and two new sites developed, according to the company. In the last three months, Zips added locations in Minnesota, Kentucky and Texas.

Zips was founded in 2004 in Arkansas and has grown to include 226 locations in 22 states. In the summer, the company added an office in Plano, Texas, that serves as its headquarters, a company spokesman said, but Zips still operates a large office in Little Rock with most of the company's support team based in Jonesboro.