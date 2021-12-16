Christmas Wishes: 7hills Homeless Center, Apple Seeds

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is asking area nonprofits what is on their Christmas wish lists -- volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they need. We hope our readers will reach out and make the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list will continue to run in the Our Town section through Jan. 6. To have your organization included, email ourtown@nwadg.com or visit nwaonline.com/wishlist21/ to fill out the form.

__________________

7hills Homeless Center

Address: 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville

Mission: To develop and implement collaborative, local solutions that foster hope, opportunity and stability for people experiencing homelessness.

Needs:

• Men's jeans size 38 and smaller;

• Men's underwear, all sizes;

• Women's underwear, size 8 and smaller;

• Winter coats, hats and gloves, all sizes;

• Thermal tops and bottoms, all sizes;

• Warm socks, all sizes;

• Tents;

• Blankets;

• Sleeping bags;

• Shampoo;

• Soup;

• Canned vegetables;

• Canned chicken;

• Granola bars.

Website: 7hillscenter.org

Contact: Haley Pratt, development director, (479) 388-1561 or haley@7hillscenter.org.

Apple Seeds

Address: 2648 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville 72703

Mission: Inspiring healthy living through garden-based education. And, now, growing and donating fresh, nutrient-rich produce for Northwest Arkansas youth who need it most.

Needs:

• Printer paper;

• Pens;

• Post-It notes;

• No. 2 pencils;

• Electric pencil sharpener;

• Office scissors (4);

• Pencil topper erasers (eraser caps);

• Box of laminating sheets (pouches).

Teaching Kitchen Needs:

• Sterilite 6.25 in. H X 11 in. W X 14 in. D Stackable Clip Storage Box (5);

• Crayola Classic Thin Line Marker Set, 10-Colors (5);

• Now Designs Mixing Bowl Set, 1 EA, Multicolor (1);

• All-Clad d5 Stainless-Steel Essential Pan, 6-Qt. (1);

• KitchenAid® Stand Mixer (1);

Farm Needs:

• Gas card (so we can deliver produce to NWA youth);

• Gift card to Johnny's Select Seeds (johnnyseeds.com);

• Gift card to Southern Exposure Seeds Exchange (southernexposure.com).

Website: appleseedsnwa.org

Contact: Tanya Collins, (479) 200-8318, tanya@appleseedsnwa.org