City Council to revisit district map

Legislation repealing ward redistricting was presented in a special city council meeting Tuesday, just days after council members voted unanimously to approve redrawn wards.

The previous ward boundaries had to be adjusted after the 2020 Census Bureau data showed a population decrease resulting in unbalanced wards. But Glen Brown Sr. sponsored the repeal, along with two other council members.

Brown, who represents Ward 3, said he had second thoughts after reviewing the map he voted for last week.

Brown was concerned about the loss of 682 constituents living in the area surrounded by 14th Avenue, Oakwood Road, Faucett Road and Redbud Street to Ward 4, but he eventually agreed to the redrawn wards last Thursday for the sake of time he said Mayor Shirley Washington kept implying.

The new lines had Ward 4 cutting into the area Brown tried to keep but also gaining a portion of Ward 1 east of the railroad, and Ward 1 takes an area south of 38th and 39th avenues and east of Olive Street from Ward 2.

Washington called the repeal gerrymandering, an act of manipulating an election constituents' boundaries to favor a party or class.

"I know if I was doing this, I would be accused of gerrymandering," she said, reminding Brown that he complained the redrawn lines took an area where he grew up and where his friends and family live. "We're treading in some dangerous territory, I feel."

According to Brown, more than 600 people were cut from his ward in a peninsula shape, a line drawn by Robert Ashford of Optimization Direct Inc. Brown felt the boundary line should have been drawn straight across.

"That particular night I was inquiring about it," Brown said. "After looking at the map and over the weekend, I noticed why not go straight across. I said this is not making sense."

Two map proposals were presented to the council Tuesday evening, but the first one, Map A, was automatically eliminated because it removed Brown from his ward.

Map B would return the 600-plus back to Ward 3, readjusting Ward 4.

Ward 4 council member Steven Mays Sr. had hoped the lines could be changed during the meeting last week because he said the redrawing "threw everything off." He was satisfied with the new changes that Map B presented.

All council members present voted in favor of the repeal. Council member Bruce Lockett was absent.

A working meeting was held the next day via Zoom to ensure Map B would indeed be the map moving forward in the process. There was a majority census approval.

A scheduled public review of Pine Bluff's proposed municipal ward change will be held starting at 5:30 tonight, followed by a special city council meeting at 6. All citizens are encouraged to attend the public review to learn about the process, impact of the proposed changes and provide feedback.