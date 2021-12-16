Coach aims to keep his staff intact





FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Pittman had five assistant coaching changes on his staff after the 2020 season, his first at the University of Arkansas.

He is hoping not to have any after his second season with the Razorbacks.

"I think we're in great shape," Pittman said on the opening day of the early signing period Wednesday. "I have no indication whatsoever that we might lose anyone on our staff."

Arkansas completed an 8-4 regular season and is headed for the Outback Bowl, the program's first bowl berth in five years and first eight-win regular season since back-to-back 10-2 regular seasons in 2010 and 2011. Pittman and members of the staff would seem in position to warrant raises.

Pittman said there's always a concern about losing assistant coaches to other jobs, but he also said he believes Arkansas is in position to retain the current staff intact.

"And to put it out there, I don't want to lose anybody on the staff," he said. "So I'm sure the university will sit down and figure out what we can do to make sure that doesn't happen.

"We've already started on a couple of guys," Pittman said.

Some of the turnover on Pittman's first staff was due to coaches leaving for other jobs, with receivers coach Justin Stepp going to South Carolina and offensive line coach Brad Davis to LSU to take the same job in their home states.

Other turnover was the result of Pittman deciding to replace assistant coaches Jon Cooper, Derrick LeBlanc and Rion Rhoades.

'Cat' back

When a reporter began a question by saying safety Jalen Catalon announced Wednesday he was returning for his junior season, Coach Sam Pittman declared, "Yeah, there you go. Go Hogs. [Ricky] Stromberg before that. Go Hogs."

Then Pittman chuckled.

"I think he made a great decision," he said in reference to Catalon. "No, for him personally I think it was a good decision as well, certainly coming off the shoulder [surgery] that he had last year, he wasn't able to complete what was a fine season that started out.

"With him coming back, it's a big, big thing for us. I think it will certainly help him and Ricky the same way. I think Ricky contemplated going out. ... I think he could make a team [in the NFL]. I thought if he came back another year, got stronger another year of playing, that he could really roll up the draft board.

"But I was just honest with both of them about where they were on the board and then let them decide what they wanted to do. Fortunately for us, they both decided to come back. Both of them were draftable, by the way.

Spots remaining

Coach Sam Pittman made it clear the Razorbacks have several remaining scholarship spots.

He was asked if Arkansas was targeting high schoolers with the extra spots.

"Well, we're recruiting high school kids still," he said. "We're trying to get the best available, but there are spots of need that we say, 'We have to get one of these, we have to get one of those.'

"So if we think the high school player is as good as anybody we can go out and get in the [transfer] portal, we're going high school. That's just my belief. But if we don't, then we'll go with a guy that's played somewhere else once he gets in the portal. There's some really talented guys still out there that we're trying to get. But if we don't, then we'll go to college."

Hornsby out

Redshirt freshman quarterback Malik Hornsby was not in attendance during the media viewing window at Wednesday's practiuce.

An Arkansas staff member indicated Hornsby was taking a test during the practice window during finals week.

The 6-2, 180-pounder from Missouri City, Texas, has been the primary backup to sophomore KJ Jefferson all season and has played in half the games. He has completed 5 of 12 passes for 46 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions, and he has rushed 20 times for 69 yards and a touchdown in six games.

More in the portal

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Andy Boykin, true freshman defensive back Jermaine Jordan-Hamilton and redshirt linebacker J.T. Towers have become the latest Arkansas players to enter the transfer portal, Coach Sam Pittman confirmed Wednesday.

None of the three played this season. Boykin played in one game in 2020 against Ole Miss.

Junior running back Josh Oglesby, true freshman defensive tackle Solomon Wright and sophomore kicker Vito Calvaruso previously entered the portal.

Oglesby, who also was a sprinter on the track and field team, announced he is transferring to Stephen F. Austin.

Practice notes

Defensive Tre Williams was back at practice after missing the media viewing portion of Tuesday's work.

The Razorbacks held their fourth of 15 bowl practices in shoulder pads and shorts, and there was some hitting but not tackling to the ground.

Defensive ends Eric Gregory and Jashaud Stewart both had strong moves in pass rushing work against first- and second-teamers, respectively, and got into the backfield for potential sacks.

On one play with the third-team defense, Eric Thomas and Marcus Miller crashed into the backfield so quickly they tumbled over each other and nearly plowed into Coach Sam Pittman.

The players got up gingerly, but there appeared to be no injuries.

Morgan a finalist

Linebacker Grant Morgan, a super senior who won the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation's top player who began his college career as a walk-on, is up for another national honor.

Morgan is one of three finalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a student-athlete's exemplary leadership on and off the field.

The other two finalists from a group of 20 semifinalists are Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal and Oklahoma safety Patrick Fields.

Criteria for the Witten Award -- named in honor of the former Tennessee and Dallas Cowboys tight end -- includes demonstrating an outstanding record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship.

Morgan is a two-time team team captain who was also among 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, known as the academic Heisman. That award was won by Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar last week.

The Witten Award winner will be announced on Feb. 17 at a ceremony in Frisco, Texas.





Jalen Catalon





