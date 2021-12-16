COLUMNIST: First holiday season with a new pet doesn't have to be ruff

Last Christmas was our first with our rescued pup Capone. He looked dashing in a candy cane-striped collar as we took videos of him tearing into wrapping paper, sticking his head into gift bags, fervently attacking his new plush sheep toy and testing the limits on the number of cookies he could persuade us to give him in one sitting.

The celebration was even more special because it was his first Christmas indoors--a far cry from the filthy porch he'd been tied up on for two years before he was rescued by PETA fieldworkers.

Travel, visitors, parties, shopping, cooking and the other hectic hallmarks of the season make it tough to provide the time, attention, patience and money that an animal--especially a puppy or kitten--requires. Without a calm atmosphere and a consistent routine to help them figure out the do's and don'ts, animals are bound to make mistakes and may even be unfairly punished for it. Many are surrendered to a shelter, imprisoned for hours on end in a crate or banished from the house altogether and sentenced to a lonely life at the end of a chain--like Capone had been.

When I worked in an animal shelter, countless animals were given up because caring for them cost more than had been anticipated. Giving a dog or cat as a gift is akin to handing your loved one a bill for thousands of dollars, due in mandatory monthly installments for the next 10 to 20 years.

If you are certain that your loved one is ready to give a dog or cat a lifetime of care, saving a life is the best present. Buy a soft bed and fill it with toys, treats and a stuffed animal--complete with a big red bow. Include a gift certificate to the local shelter to cover the cost of adoption so that your recipient can find the perfect new family member after the holiday whirlwind dies down.

Today, we're excitedly gearing up for another fun Christmas full of shareable Capone videos. And his grandma has already bought him a festive new holiday collar.

Michelle Kretzer is a senior writer for the PETA Foundation.