Conway man pleads guilty to possessing illegally taken wildlife, authorities say

A Conway man pleaded guilty Wednesday to importation and possession of illegally taken wildlife, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Jackson Roe, 27, entered his guilty plea Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office. Prosecutors said he had purchased several live Chinese giant salamanders and various reptiles off of Facebook in 2015.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service had received a tip about a reptile hobbyist based in China who was selling and smuggling various animals into the U.S., according to the release.

Through undercover conversations, agents learned he was shipping rare and endangered animals to various buyers, including Roe in Arkansas, authorities said.

Wildlife inspectors intercepted a package addressed to Roe that contained two endangered Chinese giant salamanders in plastic jars, with wet moss and no holes in the box for air, according to the release.

In 2017, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service obtained a search warrant for Roe’s home, where, authorities said, Roe admitted that he knew the animals were protected and expected to become extinct within the next 10 years.

Roe had received seven packages from Hong Kong, including six Chinese giant salamanders, a Vietnamese leaf turtle, an Indian roofed turtle, and a Chinese big-headed turtle, the release stated.

Roe also told agents that he owned a Nile crocodile, a Morelet’s crocodile and an American alligator, which were later seized by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, according to the release.

In 2019, the U.S. wildlife agency received information that Roe again was in possession of animals illegally smuggled from China, authorities said.

A search warrant on his home resulted in the discovery of two live Chinese giant salamanders and four dead ones, according to authorities.

Roe will be sentenced at a later date, the release states. Importation or possession of illegally taken wildlife can result in up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years supervised release.