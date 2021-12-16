Eight sign out of state to play DI

Out-of-state Division I signees

POS. PLAYERHT.WT.SCHOOL

OL/DL Timothy Dawn6-4290Baylor (Camden Fairview)

RB Joe Himon5-10176Northwestern (Pulaski Academy)

OL/DL Kyndall McKenzie6-3305Memphis (Little Rock Parkview)

WR Chas Nimrod6-3180Tennessee (Bentonville)

WR Parker Perry6-4175Murray State (Little Rock Parkview)

WR Kavon Pointer6-3185Army (Jonesboro)

LB Kaiden Turner6-2218Indiana (Fayetteville)

QB/LB Jaylon White6-3200Mississippi (Little Rock Parkview)

While 10 Arkansas high school players signed letters of intent Wednesday to continue their football careers at the University of Arkansas, multiple others took the next step to play in other parts of the country.

Eight players signed letters of intent to play Division I football outside of Arkansas on Wednesday. That number is six fewer than in the class of 2021.

Among them, five are set to play at Power Five schools. Bentonville's Chas Nimrod and Little Rock Parkview's Jaylon White both signed to play in the SEC, at Tennessee and Mississippi, respectively.

Nimrod, the ninth highest-rated prospect in Arkansas according to 247Sports, is one of four receivers signed to the Volunteers' 2022 class. He had 919 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. Although he'll play defense for Mississippi, White played quarterback for the Patriots this season, passing for 2,007 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Pulaski Academy's Joe Himon (Northwestern) and Fayetteville's Kaiden Turner (Indiana) both signed with Big Ten schools. Camden Fairview's Timothy Dawn will be heading to the Big 12, as he signed with Baylor.

Himon, who's been committed to the Wildcats since July, finished the season with 2,536 all-purpose yards and 40 total touchdowns. Turner led the Bulldogs in total tackles (83) and had a team-high 23 tackles for loss.

Parkview lineman Kyndall McKenzie also signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play at Memphis. McKenzie did so in a signing ceremony with White, Parker Perry, who's heading to FCS Murray State, and James Jointer, who will be playing for the Razorbacks.

Perry finished 2021 with 736 receiving yards on 36 receptions for 8 touchdowns.

Jonesboro's Kavon Pointer signed a letter of commitment to play at Army, but he's waiting until February to have a signing ceremony with his teammates, Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.