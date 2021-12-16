FBI asks for help finding bank robber

FBI agents in Little Rock asked for the public's help tracking down a man who they say robbed a bank in Poinsett County at gunpoint Monday, according to a news release Wednesday.

The man, dubbed a "holiday heister" in the release, is accused of walking into the Armor Bank at 214 Hester Park Drive in Marked Tree, pulling a gun and ordering everyone inside to get on the ground.

The suspect, who was described as either a white or light-skinned Black male, about 6-feet-1-inch tall and of slender build, then ordered the teller to give him cash, which he stashed in a black plastic bag.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a metallic-colored Dodge Durango with black chrome wheels and tinted windows, the release states. He was last spotted driving south on Interstate 555.

No one was injured during the robbery, and no shots were fired.

The robber was described as wearing a black zip-up hooded jacket, bluejeans, tennis shoes and a black ski mask.

FBI agents provided photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

FBI agents are investigating the case alongside the Poinsett County sheriff's office and the Marked Tree Police Department.