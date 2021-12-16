Fed signals intent to raise rates in '22

WASHINGTON -- With inflation now running at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years and showing no signs of slowing down, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday abandoned its wait-and-see strategy and indicated that it is likely to begin stepping on the economic brakes soon.

Specifically, the central bank signaled it could start raising interest rates as early as spring as it announced a speedier shutdown of a bond-buying stimulus program that it implemented to counteract the economic damage from the covid-19 pandemic. Most Fed officials now foresee at least three rate increases in 2022.

Wednesday's announcement, after policymakers' last scheduled meeting of the year, marked a big pivot for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. He and his colleagues had previously put more emphasis on maximizing employment, rather than the Fed's other mandate, price stability, as they sought to achieve broad-based economic and job growth.

Now the Fed is shifting its attention away from reducing unemployment, which has fallen quickly to a healthy 4.2%, down from 4.8% at its last meeting, and toward reining in higher prices.

"For consumers, the writing is on the wall that interest rates are likely to start climbing in 2022. Now is the time to be making headway on paying off high-cost credit cards, consolidating debt at lower fixed rates, and refinancing the mortgage," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

As recently as a few months ago, Fed officials saw rising prices as a temporary consequence of supply chain disruptions and other problems stemming from the pandemic.

At that time, Fed policymakers seemed so confident that inflation would fade of its own accord that they mostly predicted interest rates would remain at historic, near-zero lows until at least 2023.

"My concern is that we're going to go from a patient to a panic Fed on inflation," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at the accounting firm Grant Thornton and a longtime Fed watcher.

Forced to make critical policy decisions with far less than total information, the Fed is caught in a dilemma: If it does too little to combat inflation, that could feed widespread expectations that prices will continue to soar for months and years to come.

On the other hand, if the Fed applies the brakes too hard, it could stifle the nascent economic recovery and push the country toward recession.

And the fog over covid variants and their effect on consumers and businesses adds to the difficulty of forecasting exactly what the impact might be of different policy choices open to the Fed.

Powell noted that the economy today is very strong. But a surge in demand for goods has exacerbated production and supply problems, including shortages of semiconductors and raw materials, as well as labor.

At the same time, consumer spending and prices of stocks and houses have been juiced by trillions of dollars of fiscal pandemic aid and extraordinary monetary support from the Fed, including huge purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities. Increasing the money supply itself can add inflationary pressures.

What hasn't changed in Powell's thinking is that policy will be dictated largely by the course of the pandemic.

UNPREDICTABLE PANDEMIC

And that may be the biggest reason inflation is turning into a much bigger problem -- politically, if not entirely economically. Instead of a terrible episode in which a lot of people got sick and many died but then things got better, covid-19 has turned out to be a rolling catastrophe that never seems to end. And that's been reflected in the fits and starts of this recovery.

The broad-based increase in prices, including food, gas, housing, apparel and cars, has become a political challenge for President Joe Biden. And there's not a whole lot the president can do about it, although he has sought to loosen shipping and supply bottlenecks, especially at Los Angeles-area ports.

He has also tapped the nation's petroleum reserve in a bid to lower fuel prices.

Inflation has been increasing notably since early this year, with consumer prices in November up 6.8% from the same month in 2020.

The run-up in prices has persisted longer than the Fed expected and has spread from goods such as food, energy and autos to services such as apartment rents, restaurant meals and hotel rooms. It has weighed heavily on consumers, especially lower-income households and particularly for everyday necessities, and negated the higher wages many workers have received.

Powell was asked at his news conference Wednesday what specifically had caused the Fed to pivot to a tighter credit policy.

"It was essentially higher inflation and much faster progress in the labor market," he said.

He acknowledged the possibility that inflation won't decline as expected next year.

"There's a real risk now," Powell said, "that inflation may be more persistent and that may be putting inflation expectations under pressure, and that the risk of higher inflation becoming entrenched has increased. I think part of the reason behind our move today is to put ourselves in a position to be able to deal with that risk."

LOOKING AHEAD

Collectively, the Fed's policymakers forecast Wednesday that inflation, as measured by their preferred gauge, will reach 5.3% by year's end, up from their October reading of 5%. They expect inflation to slow considerably to a 2.6% annual rate by the end of 2022. But that's up from its September forecast of just 2.2%.

The officials foresee the unemployment rate falling to 3.5% by the end of next year, which would match the pre-pandemic level, when unemployment was at 50-year lows.

The Fed is buying $90 billion a month in bonds, down from $120 billion in October, and had been reducing those purchases by $15 billion a month. But in January, it will reduce those purchases by $30 billion, to $60 billion, and will be on track, Powell said, to end them altogether in March. The bond buying has been intended to lower long-term interest rates and encourage more borrowing and spending.

On Wall Street, stock prices rose gradually Wednesday and then surged after the Fed issued its statement, and Powell began speaking at a news conference. By the time Powell finished, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped more than 300 points.

At his news conference, Powell noted that consumers -- the leading driver of the economy -- remain on solid footing.

"Fundamentally," he said, "the consumer is really healthy, and we expect personal consumption expenditures to be pretty strong" in the current fourth quarter of the year.

Information for this article was contributed by Don Lee of the Los Angeles Times (TNS) and by Christopher Rugaber and Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press.