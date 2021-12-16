The world in brief: Navy tests laser, destroys floating target

Navy tests laser, destroys floating target

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday that it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

The test Tuesday saw the USS Portland test-fire its Laser Weapon System Demonstrator at the target in the Gulf of Aden, which separates East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

The Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet described the laser as having "successfully engaged" the target. Previously, the Portland used the laser to bring down a flying drone in May 2020.

The Gulf of Aden sits along the southern coast of war-torn Yemen, which has been at war since Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized its capital, Sanaa, in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015, but the stalemate has persisted for years, becoming the world's worst humanitarian disaster and killing an estimated 110,000 people.

The war also has spread into the surrounding waterways, like the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb, which connects the sea to the Gulf of Aden. These waterways lead to the Suez Canal and on to the Mediterranean Sea, making them crucial for international shipping and global energy supplies.

Ex-S. Africa leader ordered back to jail

JOHANNESBURG -- A South African court has ordered that former President Jacob Zuma go back to prison after withdrawing the medical parole given to him earlier this year.

Zuma was released in September after serving about two months of his 15-month sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order to testify before a state commission investigating allegations of corruption when he was president from 2009-18.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the medical parole was illegal, as it went against the recommendation of the medical parole board. It said the time Zuma spent outside prison should not be counted as part of the sentence imposed by the court.

Zuma, is also facing corruption charges after reportedly receiving bribes during the country's controversial 1999 purchase of arms from the French manufacturer Thales.

Zuma's imprisonment in July sparked protests by supporters who demanded his immediate pardon. The protests quickly descended into violence in which trucks were burned, and shops and warehouses were looted and burned. More than 300 people died in the country's worst violence since the end of apartheid in 1994.

Zuma's legal team is expected to appeal.

Filer loses gender-neutral passports case

LONDON -- A British activist Wednesday lost a legal challenge to the government's policy of not allowing gender-neutral passports.

Christie Elan-Cane took the case to the Supreme Court, arguing that the requirement for passport applicants to indicate whether they are male or female breaches human rights laws.

Elan-Cane, who has spent years campaigning for legal and social recognition of Britons who identify as nonbinary, said there should be an "X" option.

A panel of judges unanimously dismissed the appeal, saying the gender of passport applicants is "a biographical detail which can be used to confirm their identity by checking it against the birth, adoption or gender recognition certificates provided and other official records."

"It is therefore the gender recognized for legal purposes and recorded in those documents which is relevant," Supreme Court President Robert Reed said.

Reed said no U.K. law recognizes a nongendered category, and allowing the passport change would leave the government without a coherent approach to the issue.

Some countries, including the United States, Canada and Denmark, issue or plan to allow passports with nonbinary gender markers.

Elan-Cane said the U.K. is "on the wrong side of history," and the case will be taken to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France.

Lithuania pulls plug on Beijing embassy

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- Lithuania said Wednesday that it has closed its embassy in Beijing and pulled its last diplomat out of the Chinese capital amid a spat over the European Union nation allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital, Vilnius.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, does not give diplomatic recognition to nations that treat the island as a separate state.

"Discussions are ongoing on the technical aspects of the operation of Lithuania's diplomatic representation in China and China's representation in Lithuania pending China's decision to renew the accreditation of Lithuanian diplomats in China," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said.

Lithuania was "ready to continue the dialogue with China and restore the functions of the embassy to their full extent once a mutually beneficial agreement is reached," the ministry said.

Beijing previously expelled the Lithuanian ambassador and withdrew its ambassador from Lithuania.





In this handout photo from the U.S. Marine Corps, the USS Portland lowers a floating target into the water that it will later fire on with a laser weapon system, in the Gulf of Aden, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

