Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Haas Hall Academy's request for Fort Smith charter school campus to be considered in January

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:26 a.m.

A proposal by the Haas Hall Academy charter system to open a new secondary school in Fort Smith was on the state's Charter Authorizing Panel's agenda for review Wednesday, but it's been rescheduled for January.

A spokesman for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education said one of the chief planners for the proposal had a family health issue develop that made the delay necessary.

Haas Hall Academy, which operates four award-winning seventh-through 12th grade schools in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville and Rogers, is seeking a renewal of its state-issued charter to operate the schools beyond the charter's 2022 expiration date. The charter organization is also asking for an amendment to its charter to allow the opening of a Fort Smith campus.

The proposed amendment calls for the Fort Smith school to open at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education in Fort Smith.

Print Headline: Haas Hall school proposal delayed

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT