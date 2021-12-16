DEAR READERS: Most of us worry about our homes looking perfect when entertaining and having guests over. Well, we shouldn't. Our invited guests are usually friends and family, and they are more interested in eating, drinking, laughing and enjoying being together for the event. They are not going to snoop around to do a white-glove inspection or hunt around for dust bunnies. So don't fret. Instead, just do a "top" cleaning for the event. Stand in the middle of the room and take a fast look around. Clean the tops of the surfaces that are going to be seen or used during the party. To do this, put a clean sock on each hand and then wipe off all the dust you can see. Set aside only 10 minutes per room.

DEAR READERS: Sponges are indispensable cleaning tools in our kitchen and elsewhere in the house. But they can become filled with bacteria, so clean them often. Bleach is the most effective way of killing germs. Mix 3/4 cup of bleach with 1 gallon of water, soak for a while and then rinse. Experts report that this should kill 99.9% of most household germs.

DEAR HELOISE: If you have volunteered to bring food, it can be a hassle to get the dishes back after the party. Here's an idea so you don't have to worry about that. During the year, buy extra dishes, bowls and platters at garage sales and resale shops. You can find beautiful serving dishes for a few dollars. Set them aside to be used for taking food to family events or potluck dinners. Then you can leave the dish as a hostess gift.

DEAR READERS: At almost any dinner gathering, red wine probably will get spilled on the tablecloth. When this happens, pour a healthy amount of salt or artificial sweetener over it to absorb the liquid. Put the tablecloth in cold water to remove more of the wine stain. Then soak the tablecloth for 30 minutes in an enzyme detergent and cold water. To finish, launder as usual.

DEAR READERS: Here's how to make a delicious cinnamon butter spread: Use an electric mixer to blend 1/2 pound of butter or margarine, 3 tablespoons of cinnamon and 1/2 pound of confectioner's sugar. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

