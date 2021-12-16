High school teen facing gun count

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs World Class High School student was arrested on a felony charge Friday morning after authorities found a loaded handgun in his possession at the school.

Tysean Zquavion Hannah, 18, who lists a Wist Street address, was taken into custody around 11:45 a.m. at the high school at 201 Emory St., and charged with possession of a handgun on school property, a felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

Hannah, who lists no previous criminal history, was later released on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear on Dec. 30 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Hot Springs police officer Jonathon Langford, who was working at the high school as a school resource officer, was notified by staff members that a student, identified as Hannah, was pulled from class after he smelled of marijuana.

Coach Darrell Burnett, the school's student support specialist, searched Hannah's backpack and found a loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun.

At that point, Hannah was taken into custody by police and transported to the Police Department for questioning. He was later booked into the Garland County jail but was released on bond a short time later.