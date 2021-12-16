High winds down Rogers utility poles

ROGERS — Wind blew over utility poles Wednesday, which left several traffic lights out in Rogers, according to the Police Department.

Traffic lights were out from Interstate 49 to 13th and Walnut streets, according to the department’s Facebook page. Lights were also out on Dixieland Road between Oak and Olive streets, according to the post.

Three poles had been blown over, the post said.

The department later posted an update that traffic lights along Walnut and Dixieland were operational, but the intersection was still closed.

Some Rogers firefighters had an up-close experience with the downed lines, according to the Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The department’s Engine 4 was traveling on Walnut Street when several utility poles broke and dropped live electrical wire, trapping the crew, according to the post. The firefighters were able to escape uninjured with the assistance of technicians with Southwestern Electric Power Co. The firefighters were not responding to an emergency at the time of the incident.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said three firefighters were in the truck.

“There were some tense moments,” he said. “It was a fluke incident. They were driving down the road when the poles snapped.”

Jenkins said there were no injuries. He said the height of the truck put the firefighters in a more dangerous situation. He added that he is grateful for the assistance of the SWEPCO technicians.

“They were there quick to help us out in a pinch,” he said.

Carey Sullivan, a spokeswoman for SWEPCO, said there were 3,500 customers without power Wednesday afternoon at the peak of the outage. She said there were 631 customers without power as of 4:30 p.m.

Most customers’ power was restored by switching to other circuits, she said.

Sullivan expected the power to be restored to the remaining customers by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

She wanted to remind people to stay away from downed power lines.

“Treat every downed line as energized and dangerous,” she said.

Tracy M. Neal can be reached by email at tneal@nwaonline.com or Twitter @NWATracy.