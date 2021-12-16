



Happy birthday (Dec. 16): You're channeling muses of organization and you've a checklist of things you want to accomplish. You'll hit many, miss a few and along the way stumble into scenarios that make you deeper and more exceptional than any listworthy qualification could. You're a networking genius and relationships will lead to work.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The new you will sail into the world on a plan. Think far ahead and then work backward to determine the steps it will take to get there. Imagine what you might like to encounter along the way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If the fun event isn't there, invent it. You need something to look forward to. Anticipation of delight makes the whole day go better. Hard tasks get easier; easy ones are quickly completed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): No one will give you time for things like self-reflection, hobbies and just decompressing. That's the kind of time you'll have to make, steal or carve out. Once you do, you'll need to protect and honor the appointment.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are some sorts of trouble that squarely fall into a "luxury" category. When you were younger, you looked up to people with such quality problems. There's a strange satisfaction in today's inconvenience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): While it's easier to start something new from scratch than it is to alter an existing relationship, some relationships are worth the extra work. People can change, and when they do, their relationships change too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't let unexpected turns deter you. Think of this as a test. Don't hesitate or wonder. Like a cowboy breaking in a new horse, once thrown you get right back in the saddle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Small gestures and casual talk will teach you who a person is. You're an astute listener and will learn the most through conversations about nothing in particular.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's too awkward to wrestle with what's out of reach, so get closer. What will it take to get in the game? If you need to train longer or harder, this match will be worth the effort.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're no victim. If anything, you're the hero. Head for a change of scenery. A new environment will require you to take on a different role.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's about time you were spoiled rotten. And if there is no one around to do something nice for you, make sure to do something nice for yourself, and others will catch on soon thereafter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone is getting increasingly attached to you. If you'd like to change an aspect of the relationship, this is the time to do it while you're still learning each other.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): For the sake of mystery, you don't always tell people your plans or your whereabouts. Also, isn't it privileged information? Let people earn their place on your inside track.

LUNAR SPLIT

The moon departs the sign of appetite and money for the social realm of Gemini. This is among the best days to firm up your end-of-the-year plans. The full moon in Gemini will be a social swirl worth ramping up to. Work out as many details upfront as possible. Also, the whims of love are still predictable, but the Venus retrograde is coming.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “What are the signs that a Capricorn guy is into you? I’m getting mixed signals. Sometimes he’s extra flirty, especially in late-night texts. Then when I follow up the next day, he sometimes doesn’t answer at all. I’ll see him when we’re out and it sometimes works out magically. It feels like we have something really special. But then he doesn’t call for weeks, and he seems reluctant to make plans. It’s as though the stars have to align for us to meet up and when they do, it’s amazing. When they don’t I start to obsess. How do I play this one? I’m a Leo.”

A: The obsessive energy drives him away. This is true even if you don’t act on it because your Leo intensity (which is so helpful and positive when applied to many areas of life, but not to this) can be strongly felt on a spiritual and emotional level. It scares your practical Capricorn because he’s not wanting a serious thing from you at this time. This ultracasual connection can only be enjoyed by both parties if they are on the same level with it. Release all expectation that this is “a thing,” and see it instead as sheer fun in the moment.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: “Divergent” star Theo James has the cosmic endowment of a well-balanced natal chart featuring planets in each element, suggesting many talents. The actor, producer, singer and guitarist was born under an artistic and romantic Libra moon. Look for James in the upcoming television series based on the popular novel, “The Time Traveler’s Wife.”



