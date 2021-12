King Cotton Holiday Classic schedule

Monday, Dec. 27

Girls

9 a.m.: Game 1A, Watson Chapel vs. Shreveport Huntington

10:15 a.m.: Game 1B, Sylvan Hills vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls

Boys

11:30 a.m.: Game 2, Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower vs. Little Rock Parkview

12:45 p.m.: Game 3, Raymond (Miss.) vs. St. Louis Christian Brothers

2 p.m.: Game 4, Chicago De La Salle vs. Baytown (Texas) Goose Creek Memorial

3:15 p.m.: Game 5, White Hall vs. Shreveport Huntington

4:30 p.m.: Game 6, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter vs. Magnolia

5:45 p.m.: Game 7, Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Watson Chapel

7 p.m.: Game 8, North Little Rock vs. Shreveport Calvary Baptist Academy

8:15 p.m.: Game 9, Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge vs. Pine Bluff

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Girls

9 a.m.: Game 10A, Pine Bluff vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls

10:15 a.m.: Game 10B, Sylvan Hills vs. Shreveport Huntington

Boys

11:30 a.m.: Game 11, King Bracket, Raymond-Christian Brothers loser vs. Beaumont United-Watson Chapel loser

12:45 p.m.: Game 12, King Bracket, North Little Rock-Calvary Baptist Academy loser vs. Cane Ridge-Pine Bluff loser

2 p.m.: Game 13, Creed Bracket, Hightower-Parkview loser vs. De La Salle-Goose Creek Memorial loser

3:15 p.m.: Game 14, Creed Bracket, White Hall-Huntington loser vs. Cardinal Ritter-Magnolia loser

4:30 p.m.: Game 15, King Bracket semifinal, Raymond-Christian Brothers winner vs. Beaumont United-Watson Chapel winner

5:45 p.m.: Game 16, Creed Bracket semifinal, Cardinal Ritter-Magnolia winner vs. White Hall-Huntington winner

7 p.m.: Game 17, King Bracket semifinal, North Little Rock-Calvary Baptist Academy winner vs. Cane Ridge-Pine Bluff winner

8:15 p.m.: Game 18, Creed Bracket semifinal, Hightower-Parkview winner vs. De La Salle-Goose Creek Memorial winner

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Girls

9:15 a.m.: Game 19, Watson Chapel vs. Memphis Hutchinson School for Girls

Boys

11:30 a.m.: Game 21, Game 12 loser vs. Game 11 winner

12:45 p.m.: Game 22, Game 16 loser vs. Game 18 loser

2 p.m.: Game 23, Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 loser

3:15 p.m.: Game 24, Game 13 loser vs. Game 14 winner

4:40 p.m.: Game 25, Game 12 winner vs. Game 11 loser

5:45 p.m.: Game 26, Game 17 loser vs. Game 15 loser

7 p.m.: Creed Bracket championship

8:15 p.m.: King Bracket championship