Legislative subcommittee agrees with boosting pay for Arkansas corrections positions

A new salary schedule for Arkansas Department of Corrections employees received approval from a legislative subcommittee Wednesday, and officials hope this is the first step in addressing employment and retention issues at prisons that have reached a crisis point.

The Uniformed Personnel Classification and Compensation Plan Subcommittee for the Arkansas Legislative Council approved the request to implement a new salary administration grid for department staffers in security, mental health treatment, and probation and parole.

The salary grid will cost the prison, parole and probation agency more than $25 million annually if all of the positions are filled. The estimated cost for the remainder of this fiscal year -- which began July 1 of this year and ends June 30 -- is roughly $11.5 million.

Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said the $11.5 million will be paid out of the salary savings that accumulated from unfilled positions within the department.

The $25 million price tag had some members of the committee concerned about the long-term plan for the Department of Corrections. The agency has two divisions, the Division of Correction, which oversees prisons, and the Division of Community Correction, which oversees paroles, probation and residential treatment centers.

"This is a substantial ask, and we might want to wait until the fiscal session," Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, said. The fiscal legislative session starts Feb. 14.

But Graves said the Department of Corrections is at a crisis point when it comes to staffing and that the salary grid is a necessary solution to the problem.

"We have been managing by grace during the [covid-19] pandemic," he told the committee. "Our current vacancy rates are at 54% for the Department of Corrections and up to 42% for the Department of Community Corrections."

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, urged the subcommittee to approve the salary grid because of what might happen if prison staffing continues to go down.

"One of my greatest fears is we have people escaping from these facilities," she said. "If something happens, we are going to be asking the secretary for answers. This has been an ongoing issue, and this is not an ideal position we find ourselves in."

In June, the personnel subcommittee approved a self-funded salary schedule for state employees in grades GS01-GS05.

Department of Finance and Administration officials said the adjustment was needed because of increasing turnover, and the need to attract and retain personnel in these grade levels.

However, Graves said that plan creates salary compression among higher-graded supervisory positions. He said at the current level, subordinates would make more than their immediate supervisor and sometimes more than the second-level supervisor.

"We have to remain competitive with the rest of the law enforcement market," Graves said.

In November, the Arkansas Board of Corrections approved the salary grids presented to lawmakers Wednesday that will cost the prison agency more than $25 million annually.

Correctional staffers will start to see the payments just before Christmas.

Graves previously said the Division of Correction had just over 1,300 vacant GS05 corporal positions out of 2,477 authorized positions. He also said the Division of Community Corrections had 96 vacant GS05 corrections officer/corporal positions out of 260 authorized positions.

"This will address salary compression and also show our senior leaders that we value them," Graves said.

The department now has around 4,251 employees.

Graves told the committee that the current estimate of $25 million accounts for potential inflation in the market, as well.

"We have contacted other states and other surrounding [departments of corrections] and this is the new market rate," he said. "This gets us where we need to be right now."

Rep. Jim Wooten, R-Beebe, questioned why Graves hadn't put the $11.5 million in estimated savings from unfilled positions in the department's budget for the future.

"These are not positions we have left unfilled by choice," Graves said. "We are trying to actively fill them."

Graves told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the staffing issues were trending negatively before the pandemic, but the past two years have really exacerbated the issue.

"The pandemic created a unique challenge," he said.

Graves said the $11 million in unfilled positions allows the department to have some time as the salary grid goes into effect.

"I don't think this will be an immediate fix so those positions will slowly be filled. This gives us a delayed effect as we fill those costs," he said.

Officials have previously cautioned that the pay bumps aren't sustainable unless the agency sees an increase in revenue from the state.

"We are working to identify where the break point will be," Graves said.