Police beat: LR man arrested in 3 burglaries;Messages prompt stalking arrest

LR man arrested in 3 burglaries

Little Rock police Wednesday morning arrested a man who they say was behind a trio of commercial burglaries in the city, according to an arrest report.

Christopher Williams, 32, of Little Rock turned himself in at the 12th Street Station after he "got spooked," according to the report, which says Williams was driving a vehicle caught on security camera footage at The Mighty Crab at 1817 South University Ave. while it was being burglarized.

Williams' clothing matched what was captured on the video at The Mighty Crab and at a burglary at Sharks Fish and Chicken at 11715 Rainwood Road, police said. A search of his vehicle found alcohol stolen from The Fold at 3501 Old Cantrell Road, which was also broken into early Wednesday, police said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Williams is charged with three felony counts of commercial burglary and one count of felony theft of property.

Messages prompt stalking arrest

Jacksonville police arrested a woman Wednesday morning on charges of stalking a police officer and his family via Facebook, according to an arrest report.

Andrea Oliver, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of sending repeated harassing Facebook messages to officer Matthew Towe and his family, causing them to fear for their safety, the report says.