LR man sought in gunfire surrenders

A man who police say fired shots near the Pulaski County Circuit Courthouse in Little Rock last Thursday surrendered Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

Brian Penney, 20, of Little Rock surrendered to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The warrant was for illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a gun, Sgt. Eric Barnes said last week.

Police say Penney fired shots from a car near West Markham and South Spring streets about 10:20 that morning. No one was injured, and the courthouse was not struck, but some shots did hit a car parked on the street.

The target of the shooting was unclear, but one witness told police that they saw the shooter fire at a white Chrysler 300 driving away from the scene.