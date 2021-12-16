Man arrested in NLR fatal stabbing

North Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in a fatal stabbing Tuesday night and charged him with capital murder, according to a news release.

Without incident, officers arrested Caleb Lewis, 25, of Decatur, Mich., just before 2 p.m. in Conway.

Around 6:30 the evening before, officers were sent to the area of Washington Avenue and Hazel Street in North Little Rock after receiving a call about a man running with a knife. They found Casey Richards, 34, of Knoxville, Tenn., bleeding from his chest and arm. Richards died at the scene.

Lewis was held without bail Wednesday night and was scheduled to appear in North Little Rock District Court this morning.