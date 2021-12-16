Community Briefs: Mayor sets second ward review;Alzheimer's Support Group to meet;Parade scheduled for nursing home;Rent Relief application extended;Bank, Urban League team up

Mayor sets second ward review

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington's office has scheduled a second public review of the city's proposed municipal ward changes and urges all citizens to attend.

The meeting will be held from 5:30-6 p.m. today at the City Hall Council Chambers at the civic center, 200 E. Eighth Ave. A special called city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m., according to a news release.

The mayor's office will conduct the review of the proposed ward changes. The re-drawing of the boundary lines results from the reduction in city population as evidenced by the 2020 Census data.

All citizens are encouraged to attend the review to learn about the process, impact of the proposed changes and provide feedback.

Alzheimer's Support Group to meet

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its virtual Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting at 11 a.m. Monday on Zoom.

The topic will be Journey Through Alzheimer's Disease and it will help people understand the challenges Alzheimer's has on daily life, according to a news release.

The session will include a virtual reality Alzheimer's dementia experience. Nicole Bates, director of education at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Center on Aging at Pine Bluff, will guide participants through virtual reality, according to the release.

UAMS will also give away five Christmas baskets. Participants must attend the Zoom meeting for a chance to win.

The link to the Zoom meeting is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/92467500571?pwd=UnA1bnNsUm1hTG5NbUhhVkVua0ZXZz09. The meeting ID is 924 6750 0571 and passcode is 6300. To call, dial 1 346 248 7799 and use the meeting ID.

Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Parade scheduled for nursing home

A drive-thru Christmas parade will be held for the assisted living and nursing home residents near south Hazel Street from 3:30-4:45 p.m. Dec. 21. The line up will be in the car wash parking lot off Hazel Street and Ridgway Road at 3 p.m., according to a news release from spokesman Dee Clay.

The purpose is to remember the residents during the pandemic. All of the residents will receive gift bags and pizza compliments of various churches, individuals and businesses.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. will lead the parade. Other participants include City Council Member Ivan Whitfield, Santa Claus, sheriff's office officials, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department, Stacia Star Star Dancers, Pine Bluff Corvette Brothers, gospel singers Kendrick Williams Jr. and Keenon Coleman and Heart 2 Heart Youth Ministry. Details: (870) 872-2361.

Rent Relief application extended

The Arkansas Rent Relief Program will continue accepting applications into 2022 as long as general rent relief funds are available, the Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Wednesday.

Eligible tenants and landlords can apply for up to 15 months of unpaid rent or utilities incurred on or after April 1, 2020. Applicants can apply online ar.gov/rentrelief and clicking "Apply Here." Applicants will then be directed to the Arkansas Rent Relief Application Portal to create an account and submit an application.

Before submitting an application, applicants should gather all documentation. A list of required documents and details can also be found at ar.gov/rentrelief.

Applicants will receive several emails as their application moves through the review process, including when the program needs additional information to complete their case and the final award decision. Applicants can check the status of their application at any time by selecting "Track Status" on ar.gov/rentrelief.

The 2022 extension is a change from a previous announcement that said the program would end Dec. 31.

The Arkansas Rent Relief Program has a network of community partners that can provide one-on-one help filling out the application, if needed. A complete list of these partners can also be found at ar.gov/rentrelief.

Bank, Urban League team up

Simmons Bank and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc. (ULSTL) announced the signing of a lease agreement to establish a new full-service Simmons Bank branch. The branch will be located on the first floor at the ULSTL headquarters at St. Louis, according to the news release.

"Simmons Bank is proud to partner with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to further support our shared vision of empowering individuals and creating economic opportunity," said Allan Ivie, president of community affairs for Missouri at Simmons Bank.

Construction will begin in early 2022 with completion slated by summer of 2022.

"The addition of a Simmons Bank branch represents a sizeable investment in our community," said Michael P. McMillian, president and chief executive officer of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Inc.