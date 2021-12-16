MUSIC: Musician Yuni Wa pulls plug on work with journalist





A Little Rock electronic musician has removed himself and his work from a project that was started by a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist.

In September, Princeton Coleman, who records under the name Yuni Wa, contributed a five-song EP to "The Outlaw Ocean Music Project," a sprawling collection of songs featuring hundreds of artists gathered by New York Times investigative reporter Ian Urbina and available at streaming outlets.

The project was inspired by Urbina's New York Times series and book, "The Outlaw Ocean: Journeys Across the Last Untamed Frontier," in which Urbina — who also has written for The New Yorker, The Guardian and others — covers human rights, labor and environmental crimes at sea. The project features more than 460 classical, ambient, hip-hop, techno and electronic musicians and their work as a way to attract attention to the issues in Urbina's reporting.

"He packaged it as a new type of journalism," Coleman said on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 2, musician Benn Jordan, who became involved in the project in 2019, posted a video to YouTube in which he alleged that Urbina, who is listed as co-artist on the songs, collected much of the streaming royalties and that the musicians weren't paid equally. Jordan also claimed that Urbina wasn't clear about his involvement with the project's label, Synesthesia Media.

In a statement published on Substack on Dec. 5, Urbina said the video is "entirely inaccurate" and that "neither I nor anyone on my staff have ever made a cent from the music project nor was or is that the intent."

On Monday, Urbina told the Democrat-Gazette that "a lot of the core claims [in the video] are really misleading."

Still, he says, "we grew too big and I could have overseen the communication better and communicated myself more effectively."

In a Dec. 7 statement at theoutlawoceanmusic.com, Urbina said:

"You convince artists to invest their time, brand, effort, audience, trust and creativity into your project, it's important to communicate with them fully, ensure they get royalty statements and paid on time, answer their questions quickly. I failed to do these things. The label I created to run the project and the subcontractor I hired to do these things surely could have done much better. I apologize unequivocally."

He also agreed to return the music to the musicians and release them from their contracts.

Coleman said he was first contacted about the project in April and his EP, "Liberation," was added to it in September. Since his songs started streaming, he had not received statements from the label about streams or royalties, he said on Dec. 9.

For his dozens of other releases, he said, "I get statements on how much I've made at the beginning of every month."

"Liberation" was actually taken down from streaming services during a dispute between Synesthesia and the distributor, Coleman said. Now it won't be returning, as he terminated his agreement with Synesthesia on Dec. 9.

"Going into it I was hoping to get paid and to get more viable things out of it, but I didn't really get anything," Coleman said of the experience.



