Musketeers collect nonconference win

CINCINNATI -- Jerome Hunter scored 15 points and Colby Jones had 14 as No. 22 Xavier rolled past Morehead State 86-63 on Wednesday night.

Jack Nunge had 13 points and seven rebounds for Xavier (10-1), which wrapped up an impressive nonconference slate.

Nunge was named Big East Conference player of the week after having a career-high 31 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's win over Cincinnati. He came off the bench to deliver another strong performance on Wednesday.

Zach Freemantle, who was making his first start after missing the first six games due to injury, had nine points and three assists.

The Musketeers are off to their best start through 11 games during Coach Travis Steele's four seasons. They have wins over No. 15 Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati, with their only loss coming against No. 11 Iowa State.

Johni Broome scored 20 points and Tray Hollowell had 19 for Morehead State (6-5).

The Eagles, who led the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense at 65.6 points per game, couldn't slow down the Musketeers in the first half.

After missing four of its first five attempts from three-point range, Xavier hit six of its next seven.

In other Top 25 games Wednesday, Christian Koloko had 19 points and blocked four shots, Kerr Kriisa also scored 19 points and No. 8 Arizona pulled away late to beat Northern Colorado 101-76. The Wildcats (10-0) had another strong offensive performance, yet had a hard time shaking the hot-shooting Bears. Arizona shot 53% and had 32 more points in the paint, using a big run to finish off its best start since opening 12-0 in 2014-15. Daylen Kountz kept the Bears (6-6) close in the first half, scoring 23 of his 33 points. Dru Kuxhausen did the same in the second, scoring all of his 15 points before Arizona went on a decisive run. ... Chevez Goodwin scored a season-high 23 points, Isaiah Mobley added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 10 Southern California rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat UC Irvine 66-61. Goodwin had 17 points in the second half to help the Trojans (11-0) remain one of seven unbeaten teams in the nation. His biggest basket came with 24 seconds remaining, a layup off a missed shot by Mobley that put USC ahead 63-59.