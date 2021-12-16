5 state lenders get

share of covid funds

Five Arkansas financial institutions that focus on underserved communities will receive federal dollars as part of a program to increase funding for minority and rural communities during the pandemic.

Funding in Arkansas is led by a $237.5 million equity investment in Southern Bancorp Inc. of Arkadelphia. Additional funding will be provided to Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions in Helena, Lake Village, McGehee and Texarkana.

The federal government, as part of an $8.7 billion Emergency Capital Investment Program, is providing the money.

"This historic investment is a transformational game-changer for mission-driven banks like Southern Bancorp," said Darrin Williams, chief executive officer of Southern Bancorp. "We intend to put this capital to work by increasing our lending to small and minority-owned businesses and to low- and moderate-income customers in underserved communities."

The investment is part of the federal response to battle economic hardship created during the ongoing pandemic.

-- Andrew Moreau

Utah's capital to get

Walmart warehouse

Walmart Inc. will build another of its giant warehouses that will employ hundreds of workers, this time in Salt Lake City, the company said Wednesday.

The new fulfillment center will create about 450 full-time, permanent jobs, Walmart said in a news release. Workers at the 1- million-square-foot warehouse, scheduled to open next summer, will fill online orders.

Walmart is already taking applications for several managerial positions, the company said.

The facility will support the company's growing e-commerce fulfillment network, said Steve Miller, senior vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart U.S.

Walmart has three distribution centers in Utah. This will be its first fulfillment center.

Distribution centers are used to receive, store and move product to Walmart stores, the company said. In contrast, fulfillment centers store millions of items that are picked, packed and shipped directly to customers.

Walmart's e-commerce sales have grown 87% over the past two years, the company said.

-- Serenah McKay

9.57 jump lifts index

to closing of 782.19

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 782.19, up 9.57.

"Equities rallied sharply, led by the information technology and health care sectors following the expected announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve to reduce net asset purchases to stem inflationary pressures," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.