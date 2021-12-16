Northwest Arkansas National Airport aims to address noise, land use issues

HIGHFILL -- Northwest Arkansas National Airport officials on Wednesday authorized land-use and noise studies for areas around the airport, part of an effort to head off problems as development encroaches on the once-remote facility.

"As the board knows, there are zoning issues in the areas around the airport, and we're working with the cities to try to resolve those issues," said Andrew Branch, chief business development officer.

"We are obligated under our FAA grant assurances to work with the local cities to ensure compatible land uses near the airport. Part of this would be to avoid having residential developments on the approach paths to our runways and other incompatible uses," Branch said.

Airport officials have been vocal for the past several months about their desire to get more aggressive at discouraging development close to the airport. Residential development around the airport in particular has been a growing concern. Officials fear it will lead to problems with complaints and lawsuits over the noise associated with airplanes flying over those properties, according to Aaron Burkes, airport CEO.

Branch said Centerton recently included an avigation easement as part of a rezoning. Avigation easements allow the lawful operation of aircraft at low elevations above private property.

Airport officials adopted height hazard zoning to protect the airspace around the airport, but they don't have the authority to control land use on the ground. That requires coordination with local and regional planners who do have the authority to control land uses next to the airport.

Staff was authorized Wednesday to contract with Mead & Hunt, longtime airport consultants, to perform off-airport land-use planning services and complete necessary noise studies. The cost will be about $120,000.

Mead & Hunt will help develop an airport overlay district similar to the one adopted by Bentonville to encourage compatible development around the airport, according to Burkes.

"We will be updating our noise studies to delineate impacted areas around the airport, including the area impacted by the future second runway that will eventually be built on the east side of the airport," Burkes said.

Mead & Hunt will collect and evaluate all local land-use plans, zoning ordinances and subdivision regulations adopted by each jurisdiction in the vicinity of the airport. They'll produce a regional land-use plan and a zoning plan to illustrate existing conditions, then develop long-range land-use development guidelines for each jurisdiction, based on anticipated noise levels and the existing land-use plans. A final set of land-use development recommendations will be created for each affected jurisdiction.

Cities are not obligated to follow the recommendations.

The consultants also will develop protocols to ensure airport staff are notified of any land-use actions that could affect the airport.

Mead & Hunt also will develop, coordinate and facilitate community roundtable meetings about noise and land uses. The work calls for developing informational materials including "Noise 101" presentations for local planners and guides to implement height hazard zoning.

The board also approved its 2022 budget Wednesday. The budget anticipates total revenues of $18.4 million and total expenses of $13.3 million. Net operating income is being budgeted at $3.5 million.

Most revenue projections are based on and driven by boarding projections and include money from airlines, rental cars, landing fees and passenger facility charges.

Airport officials are hoping boardings hit 750,000 in 2022. The current forecast for 2021 boardings is in excess of 600,000, much higher than the 350,000 officials had anticipated for this year.

Board members said they want to pursue federal government grants for infrastructure projects and begin the proposed skybridge project and renovation of the front of the terminal; to add a new air traffic control tower and a new maintenance building and some gates; to design a new B Concourse and baggage claim area; and to buy some land around the airport.