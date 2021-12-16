



FOOTBALL

Browns' covid cases grow

When Kevin Stefanski received word he'd tested positive again for covid-19, Cleveland's cool coach barely blinked. Nothing new for him or the Browns. On Wednesday, the team's virus outbreak widened and worsened with Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and three others starters testing positive, jeopardizing their chances of participating in Saturday's critical game against the Las Vegas Raiders. In all, Cleveland has 18 players -- 11 of them starters or regulars -- and two coaches on the covid-19 list. It's the second consecutive year the Browns are dealing with a major spike in covid-19 cases while in the midst of pursuing a playoff spot. Last season, Stefanski had to sit out Cleveland's wild-card win at Pittsburgh after a positive test. NFL commissioner said there has been no discussion of postponing the Browns-Raiders game, even as the Browns' outbreak grows.

Ravens QB misses practice

Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday, although the star quarterback remains a possibility to play this weekend. Jackson left last weekend's loss at Cleveland with a sprained ankle. He was not available to reporters Wednesday the way he usually is. Harbaugh said Jackson is day to day. The Ravens also were preparing for the arrival of another quarterback. Jets Coach Robert Saleh announced that Josh Johnson was heading to Baltimore from New York's practice squad.

Niners Ford out for season

Dee Ford won't be coming back this season for the San Francisco 49ers and quite possibly not at all. The Niners declined to activate Ford from injured reserve before a deadline Wednesday, sending him home to rest the lingering back injury that has limited him to seven games the past two seasons. Ford has likely played his final game in San Francisco as the Niners are unlikely to bring him back for the final year of his contract and the 30-year-old might end up retiring if he can't get healthy again. Ford was one of the prized acquisitions for the 49ers when they traded a second-round pick to Kansas City to acquire the pass rusher in the 2019 offseason. Ford made an immediate impact with 61/2 sacks in the first 10 games that season to help the Niners earn the top seed in the NFC playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl.

BASKETBALL

UCLA postpones game

UCLA's game against Alabama State on Wednesday night was called off because of covid-19 protocols. The decision was announced an hour before the fourth-ranked Bruins were set to take the court. Some players from both teams were on the court when they were informed. Earlier in the day, UCLA said Coach Mick Cronin would miss the game because of covid-19 protocols. He was set to be replaced by associate head coach Darren Savino. Fans streaming toward Pauley Pavilion were taken by surprise as word of mouth spread. The arena had yet to be opened to the public. The Bruins (8-1) are next scheduled to play North Carolina in Las Vegas on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

Daily testing returning?

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are in the process of enhancing their health and safety protocols in response to rising coronavirus numbers around the league, said a person familiar with the negotiations. Among the biggest changes: The league and the union are working to finalize a plan to return to daily testing for players and coaches, at least in the short term, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because nothing had been finalized or publicly announced. Fully vaccinated players have not needed daily testing this season. The league and the union were already prepared to start daily testing on Friday for those who have yet to receive booster shots, and now may simply widen those plans. The league has said about 97% of players are vaccinated, and just over 60% of those are boosted. But there were 33 players known to be in the league's health and safety protocols as of Wednesday evening, along with two head coaches -- Indiana's Rick Carlisle and Sacramento's Alvin Gentry -- and a number of other staffers.

HOCKEY

Blackhawks settle lawsuit

The Chicago Blackhawks and a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach have settled a lawsuit that eviscerated the franchise's once-sterling reputation and shook up the NHL, bringing questions about the sport's culture back to the forefront. The confidential settlement was announced after the sides met Wednesday with a mediator for the first time. Former first-round pick Kyle Beach and Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of team owner Rocky Wirtz, participated in the Zoom session. The Blackhawks said as late as mid-May that Beach's allegations lacked merit. But an independent review, commissioned by the team and released in October, showed the organization badly mishandled Beach's allegations.

Blues trade goalie

The New Jersey Devils have acquired goaltender Jon Gillies from the St. Louis Blues for future considerations. In announcing the deal Wednesday, Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said Gillies will report to New Jersey. The 27-year old appeared in one game for the Blues this season. He has played in 13 games over four seasons with St. Louis and Calgary. Gillies signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Dec. 8 and made 36 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Anaheim four days later.





Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard



