The nation in brief: Officers disrupt San Francisco theft ring;District to pay $26M in school shooting

Officers disrupt San Francisco theft ring

Investigators broke up a San Francisco Bay Area retail theft ring connected to at least $200,000 in stolen merchandise, California Highway Patrol officers said.

Investigators recovered 15,000 items stolen from CVS, Victoria's Secret, Target, GAP, TJX, LensCrafters, Nordstrom, Walgreens, Safeway and other stores, a highway patrol news release said. They also arrested two people, including one who arrived at a San Francisco storage unit while investigators were searching it for stolen goods, the release said.

An earlier arrest initially led investigators with a California Highway Patrol task force on organized retail crime to a Vallejo storage unit and home, where they arrested the first suspect, on Dec. 9. Other investigators searched the San Francisco storage unit, where they encountered and arrested a second person later accused of being connected to the ring.

"The brazen retail thefts we've seen recently are organized by sophisticated criminal enterprises and they demand a no-less sophisticated response from law enforcement agencies working in close coordination," said Chris Costigan, chief of the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division.

More arrests are expected in the investigation, conducted in cooperation with the San Francisco Police Department, Costigan said in the release.

District to pay $26M in school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Broward County, Fla., school district will pay more than $26 million to the families of 17 people killed and some of those injured in the 2018 Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Board members approved the two legal settlements Tuesday.

A total of $25 million will be shared by 51 plaintiffs, including families of the 17 dead, students and staff members who were injured at the Parkland school. The families also reached a settlement with the FBI last month that will pay them more than $127 million for its failure to possibly prevent the attack.

The district will also pay $1.25 million to Anthony Borges, who suffered some of the most severe injuries. His lawyer split off from the larger case, saying Borges will have a lifetime of expensive medical needs, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The estates of the dead will get about $1 million each from the school district, and 16 people who were injured will receive from $345,000 to about $777,000. Nineteen others who suffered trauma will receive $22,800. Payouts will be made in three installments.

Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murder and attempted murder in the shooting. A trial next year will determine whether he will be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

Biden taps Kennedy, Kwan as envoys

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he's nominating Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, to serve as ambassador to Australia; and Michelle Kwan, the U.S. Olympic figure skater, to serve as his chief envoy to Belize.

Kennedy threw her support behind Biden relatively early in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary process. In a Boston Globe editorial to announce her endorsement, she praised Biden for his long career as a public servant and fondly recalled Biden visiting Tokyo as vice president while she was ambassador.

Biden has already appointed another member of the Kennedy clan, Victoria Kennedy, an attorney and the widow of Sen. Ted Kennedy, to serve as his ambassador to Austria. The U.S. Senate confirmed her nomination in October.

Kwan, a two-time Olympic medalist, was named the State Department's first public diplomacy envoy in 2006, and currently serves as the treasurer and a board member of Special Olympics International.

City leader, ex-chief indicted over voting

AMITE CITY, La. -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Louisiana town council member and a former police chief in relation to a reported 2016 vote-buying scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Amite City Councilmember Kristian Hart, 49, and former Police Chief Jerry Trabona, 73, have been charged with conspiracy to buy votes and multiple counts of buying votes, according to a Tuesday release from the department.

The indictment says Hart and Trabona conspired and paid voters to cast ballots for certain candidates during the 2016 primary and general elections in Tangipahoa Parish. It also claims that they hired people to identify potential voters and drove those voters to the polls, where they were given the names of candidates to choose.

Hart was elected to the council in a December 2016 runoff, and Trabona was reelected as chief the month before, according to WWL-TV.

In addition to the officials' indictment, two Tangipahoa Parish residents, Sidney Smith, 68, of Amite City and Calvin Batiste, 64, of Independence recently pleaded guilty to charges resulting from the investigation.



