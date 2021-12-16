100 years ago

Dec. 16, 1921

• When L. H. Buis was convicted of speeding and fined $25 by Judge Hale in Municipal Court yesterday morning he announced that he was "going to lay out the fine in jail." He meant exactly what he said it developed later when he was ordered to join the street cleaning gang. Buis calmly lay unmoved on his steel bunk and informed the officers that he had no desire to work and that he did not intend to work. Chief Rotenberry was called into consultation but after consulting the statutes the chief decided that there is no legal method of compelling a prisoner to work in such a case. It appears that Mr. Buis is in for a nice restful vacation of 25 days.

50 years ago

Dec. 16, 1971

• Every county in Arkansas was under either a severe weather watch or warning at some time during the night Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Arkansas Power and Light Company sent 25 crews across the state to restore transmission lines. Two 230,000-volt lines from Helena to Pine Bluff were down as five steel towers were toppled by high winds. The company estimated that 2,500 customers in the Trumann area were without power because a 161,000-volt line was knocked down. Problems in the Fordyce and Magnolia area caused interruption of service to about 1,500 residents of the two towns, AP and L officials reported.

25 years ago

Dec. 16, 1996

• The $300,000 move by Our House to its new Main Street location was funded by St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center, the Sturgis Foundation, the Little Rock Catholic Diocese, Little Rock and Arkansas emergency shelter grants, the United Way, local business, civic groups and individual donations. ... The shelter offers its homeless residents job training, long-term family housing and day care in a strictly regulated, secular environment. ... Our House opened in 1987 through the collaborative efforts of local churches, temples and synagogues. ... The new shelter can accommodate 75 to 100 men, women and children in separate dormitories, and regularly receives funding through state and federal grants, ecumenical contributions and private donations.

10 years ago

Dec. 16, 2011

• Today marks the 200th anniversary of what has been called one of the most ferocious earthquakes ever to shake the nation. But the New Madrid seismic zone -- a 120-mile stretch of active faults from Indiana to Arkansas -- has been much calmer since then. ... At 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 16, 1811, the nation's center violently shook along the New Madrid fault. Although there were no seismic instruments then -- the Richter Scale was developed in 1935 -- geologists found reports of damage written by those who experienced the quake and surmised that it registered between 7.5 and 8.1 in magnitude. The quake is believed to have been centered along the St. Francis River near Lake City in northeast Arkansas.