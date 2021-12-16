PB officers seeking help in finding man

The Detective Division of the Pine Bluff Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Carl Pope is a 49-year-old man who was last seen by his family on Sept. 27. His family reports it is not uncommon for Pope to be gone, but this length of time is causing concern, according to a news release.

Pope is about 5 feet, 11 inches in height and weighs about 170 pounds. Anyone who knows where Pope may be is asked to contact the detective division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Information can also be shared via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/