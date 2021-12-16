Sections
PODCAST: Hogs lose first game, head to NLR next

by Bob Holt, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon | Today at 12:01 p.m.


On this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Bob Holt, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones look back at Arkansas' 22-point loss to Oklahoma at BOK Center in Tulsa. 

This episode also includes discussion about the Razorbacks' upcoming game against Hofstra at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. 

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.

