Prep Basketball Roundup

BOYS

Bergman 71, Elkins 57

Walker Patton had 36 points as Bergman opened 3A-1 Conference play Tuesday night with a victory at home over Elkins.

The Panthers (18-2, 1-0) pulled away in the second half after they built a 38-34 halftime lead. Bergman led 52-44 after three quarters.

Brayden Oleson was the only other Panther in double figures with 12 points.

Harrison 60, Mountain Home 38

A 21-4 outburst in the third quarter fueled Harrison's rout of rival Mountain Home during Tuesday's game in Goblin Arena.

The offensive run helped the Goblins turn a 27-26 halftime lead into a comfortable 48-30 margin after three quarters.

Logan Plumlee led a trio of Harrison players in double figures with 18 points, followed by Kason Hilligoss with 17 and Gatlin James with 12.

The Goblins turn their attention to 4A-1 Conference play Friday night with a home game against Prairie Grove.

Lamar 63, Atkins 38

Dylan Mize was an efficient 56 percent from the field (9-for-16) and scored 21 points in Lamar's rout of Atkins in 3A-5 play.

Bradlee Kemp was even better. The senior pulled down 11 rebounds, went 5-for-5 from the foul line, and added 14 points in the Warriors' victory. Lamar's Kaden and Kennon Crotts added seven and six points, respectively.

Lamar (6-4, 3-0) will carry a four-game winning streak into next week's non conference clash with Dardanelle.

Clarksville 50, Pottsville 49

The Pottsville Apaches guarded Clarksville leading scorer Owen Ashlock in the team's 4A-4 opener.

But they forgot about Cody Qualls.

Qualls scored 24 points to lead the Panthers to a one-point victory in the league opener.

Ashlock added eight points and Tobin Bush and Landon Leeds had six each. Braxton Payne and Cade Davis finished with four and two points, respectively.

Booneville 50, Cossatot River 43

Colton Fisher scored 19 points Tuesday to lead the Booneville Bearcats to a win over Cossatot River.

Senior Mason Goers added nine for the Bearcats (8-2, 2-0). Booneville will next play in the Bill Frye Classic over the Christmas break.

Hunter Burke led the Eagles (6-7, 1-1) with a game-high 21 points. Teammate Victor Trinidad added 12. Cossatot River will play Hackett Friday.

Lavaca 75, Magazine 41

The Lavaca Golden Arrows didn't have any trouble getting back up for Tuesday's game with Magazine.

A day after Avery Walker's 18-point effort helped lead the Golden Arrows to a win over Prairie Grove, Luke Watson and Jetson Wagner combined for 31 points in the team's 75-41 2A-4-West victory over Magazine.

Watson led the winners (13-1, 2-0) with 16 points.

Dardanelle 49, Morrilton 42

Braden Tanner and Robert Millard helped Dardanelle roll past Morrilton in the 4A-4 opener for both teams.

Tanner had 24 points for the Sand Lizards (5-4, 1-0). Millard finished with 17.

Joseph Pinion led the Devil Dogs (6-4, 0-1) with a game-high 27 points.

Acorn 71, Johnson County Westside 40

Damian Bohlman scored 33 points and finished with eight steals and four assists in the Tigers' thrashing of Johnson County Westside Tuesday, the Tigers' 10th straight win.

Acorn (13-2, 2-0) will face Future School Friday. Along with Bohlman, Braylan Bohlman added 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the winners.

Jake and Tyler Lyle had seven and six points, respectively. Jake Lyle also had a team-high six assists.

Mansfield 63, Future Schools 53

Tyler Escalante and Ethan Pettus combined for 37 points Tuesday to lead Mansfield to a win over Future School.

Zayne Dugan scored seven of his 11 points in the first half for the Tigers, 3-10, 1-1. Mansfield's Braxton Byers finished with eight points.

Jamichael Franklin led the Rockets with 15 points. Teammate D'andre Williams added 12.

Waldron 57, Danville 37

Camden Holcomb and Jayden McConnell combined for 25 points Tuesday to fuel upstart Waldron to a win over Danville in 3A-4 play.

Holcomb had 13 points for the winners (10-4, 2-0).

Waldron's Lidge Stinson tossed in 11. The Bulldogs travel to Cedarville Thursday.

County Line 59, Ozark Catholic 23

County Line stretched its most recent winning streak to five Tuesday.

The Indians' Cooper Watson and Aundrae Milum each scored 20 points Tuesday to power the team to an easy win over Ozark Catholic.

County Line (18-2, 2-0) will play Johnson County Westside Friday.

Paris 42, Hackett 36

Coach Josh Farrell and the Paris Eagles rolled to a win over Hackett in 3A-4 play Tuesday.

Juan Santos led a balanced scoring attack with eight points. Jesse Wells, Konner Edwards and Sam Muldrow added seven points each.

The Eagles (8-3, 1-1) travel to Danville Friday.

Cotter 50, Alphena 42

Hayden Hutson poured in 19 points to power Cotter to a conference win over Alphena.

Hudson Adams and Jeffry Haynes finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the winners.

Cotter (11-7, 5-1) has won six of eight heading into Friday's game with Norfork.

GIRLS

Lamar 60, Atkins 45

Kori Sanders fired home a career-high 29 points in Tuesday's win over Atkins, the Lady Warriors' 10th victory in 11 games.

Sanders was 8-for-8 from the foul line. She scored 20 first half points for the Lady Warriors (10-1, 3-0).

Karley Williams and Shae Taylor finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Lamar.

Junior Josie Taylor led Atkins (5-3, 2-1) with 13 points. Teammate Abbi Grace Cunningham chipped in with 12.

Atkins travels to Lonoke Friday.

Booneville 45, Cossatot River 21

Heaven Sanchez and Carah Miller scored eight points apiece to power the Booneville Lady Cats to their 10th straight win to open the season without a loss.

Booneville's win over Cossatot River leaves the Lady Cats at 2-0 in the league. Nine different Booneville players scored in the win.

Landrey Richardson led Cossatot River (5-8, 1-1) with nine points.

Booneville will next play in the Bill Frye Classic on Dec. 28.

Alma 50, McDonald County, Mo. 25

Junior Lydia Mann scored 10 first half points and sharp-shooting Presli Taylor added to her team-leading 3-point shooting with a trio of 3-pointers in Alma's win over McDonald County, Mo. at the Mustang Classic.

Taylor has 31 treys through 11 games. The school record is 70.

Freshmen Jordan Gramlich and Kiera Owens finished with nine and eight points, respectively. Helena Dugger and Makia Cravey added five points each.

Lavaca 51, Magazine 37

Katie May helped lead Lavaca to a win over Magazine Tuesday in 2A-4-West action.

The Lady Arrows (6-8, 1-2) stopped a three-game losing skid in the process.

Madison Proctor finished with 12 points for the Lady Golden Arrows. Lavaca travels to Mansfield Friday.

County Line 44, Ozark Catholic 29

The Lady Indians' Jayleigh Smith led all scorers with 25 points. County Line, which plays host to Johnson County Westside Friday, has now won three of its last five games to improve to 6-13 overall.

The Lady Indians return to league play Jan. 7 against The New School.

Future School 60, Mansfield 48

The Future School Lady Rockets defeated the Mansfield Lady Tigers Tuesday to run their record to 13-3 and 2-0, respectively.

For Mansfield, Sadie Roberts led the Lady Tigers with 14 points. Leading scorer Alyson Edwards left the game early with an illness.