ARRESTS

Fayetteville

• Shaey Lusty, 30, of 4084 W. Sardinia Way in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Lusty was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Laura Layton, 68, of 2001 Platt St. A in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Layton was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Carl Smith, 36, of 154302 Hummingbird Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Smith was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County

Sheriff’s Office

• Michael Evans, 33, of 1399 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of firearm by certain persons. Evans was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.