Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

REO Speedwagon to perform in El Dorado in March

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:40 a.m.
Bruce Hall, from left, Kevin Cronin, and Dave Amato of REO Speedwagon perform during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

REO Speedwagon will be performing in El Dorado in March, according to a news release.

The band will perform at the First Financial Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on March 15. 

Formed in 1967, the band’s hit singles include “Keep On Loving You” and “Take it On The Run,” according to the release.

REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums to date, and the band continues to tour with fan-favorites such as “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” and “Roll with the Changes,” among others, the release states.

Ticket sales begin 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at tix.eldomad.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT