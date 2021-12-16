Sategna enticed by Hogs' improvement under Pittman





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas fans aren't the only ones impressed with the job Sam Pittman has done in his short time as coach of the Razorbacks.

Recruits are, too.

Arkansas' improvement from 3-7 a year ago to 8-4 this season was one of the reasons receiver Isaiah Sategna cited in his decision to sign with the Razorbacks on Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.

Sategna made it official at Fayetteville High School along with high school teammates Mani Powell, who also signed with the Razorbacks, and Kaiden Turner, who signed with Indiana.

Sategna is a football and track and field athlete who decided on Arkansas after previously being committed first to Texas A&M and later Oregon. He said Pittman's ability to turn losing teams into one that'll play in a New Year's Day bowl against Penn State grabbed his attention.

"Coach Pittman's success, he did it in only two years," Sategna said. "He's competing with the top teams and we only lost by seven points to Alabama. Alabama is pulling in all of the 5-star recruits, and I don't think we have a 5-star on the team. So I was very impressed with what they did this year."

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1216ua/]

As a senior this season, Sategna caught 100 passes and scored 17 touchdowns while leading the nation with 1,908 yards receiving. The Razorbacks have a need at wide receiver after Treylon Burks announced he would forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. Burks was selected All-SEC after he caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns this season for the Razorbacks.

"Anything that an elite receiver has, he has it," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said of Sategna, who took a handoff and went 80 yards for a touchdown on Fayetteville's first play from scrimmage this season against Conway. "He's an elite athlete in different sports. He kind of gets upset when people refer to him as a fast kid from Fayetteville High School. He offers a lot more than that. He really does."

The Razorbacks also addressed a need at linebacker with the signing of Powell, who moved with his mother from Ohio to Arkansas shortly after committing to the Razorbacks in July. Powell started at linebacker for Fayetteville before suffering a season-ending knee injury four games into the season. He'll be given a chance to help fill a huge void at linebacker with Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry all out of eligibility with the Razorbacks, and Bumper Pool, who has not indicated if he will return.

"I'm coming in knowing there are shoes to fill," Powell said. "That's going to be my job ... to try and fill the shoes of players like Morgan, Bumper, and all those great guys who are leaving."

Turner was the leading tackler and a team leader for the Bulldogs, who reached the Class 7A state championship game and finished 10-3. A three-year starter, he closed his senior season with 82 tackles, including 8 sacks and 21 tackles for lost yardage. Turner returned a fumble for a touchdown after scoring a rushing touchdown in a state semifinal game against Conway.

"Indiana is getting a steal by getting KT," Fayetteville linebackers coach Jeff Bowerman said. "I've coached other elite linebackers, but he is special. He is exceptionally gifted with athletic talent. What makes him elite is that he's a natural leader."

Turner received an offer from Arkansas but chose to stick with Indiana after committing to the Hoosiers last spring. He's a December graduate who'll enroll in January at Indiana, which fell to 2-10 after winning six of eight games during a covid-shortened season in 2020 in the Big Ten.

"I know we're going to bounce back," Turner said. "I think we can win the Big Ten in the next three or four years."









University of Arkansas signees

POS., NAME HT. WT. HOMETOWN (COLLEGE/HS)

DB Anthony Brown^ 6-0 185 Milan, Tenn.

OL Andrew Chamblee^ 6-6 285 Maumelle

TE Dax Courtney^ 6-6 210 Clarendon

LB Jordan Crook^ 6-0 225 Duncanville, Texas

DL Nico Davillier 6-4 275 Maumelle

RB Rashod Dubinion^ 5-10 185 Ellenwood, Ga. (Cedar Grove)

P Max Fletcher^ 6-5 190 Melbourne, Australia

OL E’Marion Harris^ 6-7 370 Little Rock (Joe T. Robinson)

WR Jadon Haselwood^# 6-3 200 Ellenwood, Ga. (Okla./Ced. Grove)

OL Eli Henderson^ 6-4 290 Duncan, S.C. (Byrnes)

LB Kaden Henley^ 6-2 225 Springdale (Shiloh Christian)

DL JJ Hollingsworth^ 6-4 250 Greenland

DL Landon Jackson^* 6-7 273 Texarkana, Texas (LSU/Pleasant Gr.)

RB James Jointer^ 6-0 205 Little Rock (Parkview)

OL Patrick Kutas 6-5 284 Memphis (Christian Brothers)

DB Jaylen Lewis^ 6-0 175 Brownsville, Tenn. (Haywood)

WR Sam M’bake 6-3 205 Kennesaw, Ga. (North Cobb)

WR Quincey McAdoo^ 6-2 175 Clarendon

LB Mani Powell^ 6-3 225 Fayetteville

WR Isaiah Sategna 5-11 175 Fayetteville

LS Eli Stein^ 6-3 215 Cambridge, Wis.

TE Tyrus Washington^ 6-4 230 Leesburg, Ga. (Lee County)

^Early enrollee

*Transfer with three years left of eligibility

#Transfer with two years left of eligibility









Mani Powell, a linebacker for Fayetteville High School, smiles Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, during a signing ceremony in the school's cafeteria. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)







Kaiden Turner, a linebacker for Fayetteville High School, smiles Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, during a signing ceremony in the school's cafeteria. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





