SEARK's mask rule lifted with cautions

Southeast Arkansas College board trustees relaxed a policy requiring the use of face coverings on campus, effective Friday -- the end of the fall semester.

School President Steven Bloomberg requested the move to give him authority to reinstate the mandate if necessary, before the spring semester begins Jan. 10. The policy, which the board asked Bloomberg to enact before the start of the fall semester, otherwise would have carried over at least into the next regular meeting, which is Jan. 12.

"We're still obviously watching the number of cases in Arkansas, but what I would like to ask the board to do ... is go ahead and rescind the mask mandate as of the end of the fall semester, which is Dec. 17," Bloomberg said during Wednesday's special meeting, adding he does not have authority to end the mandate without board approval. "Essentially, because the office of the president has the authority to put a mask mandate in place ... allowing the president to assess the situation and take appropriate action for a mask mandate for the spring."

The policy was reviewed each following meeting rather than carry an end date, Bloomberg explained.

Board Vice President Rebecca Pittillo asked Bloomberg about feedback from students and staff members regarding their comfort level without masks.

"We've had very few cases probably because we've worn masks," Bloomberg said. "I think we're at a juncture where faculty, students and administration feel as comfortable as possible with a mandate that may change to strongly recommended. Our classrooms are still socially distant.

"So people have an opportunity to not be within 6 feet of one another, to have the opportunity to wear a mask, if they want. There isn't a strong feeling on campus about having the mandate stay in place, but there is a strong feeling about continuing to watch, and if for some reason we have to change that, we will."

SEARK was not among the institutions of higher learning listed in the latest covid-19 school report from the Arkansas Department of Health, which was last updated Tuesday. School districts, colleges and universities with more than five active cases are listed in the twice-weekly report.

Covid-19 vaccination rates among SEARK employees and students, however, remained "unfortunately low," Bloomberg said. Just more than 50%, he said, of faculty and staff received shots, while only 25% to 30% of students were inoculated.

Pittillo asked if the college was doing anything to promote vaccinations. Bloomberg said it has offered clinics and monetary incentives of up to $200 to individuals.

"We incentivized it because we felt it was that important," Bloomberg said.

The board also approved the list of graduates for Friday's commencement, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the SEARK@Seabrook Recreational Center, 6808 Hazel St.