Security officer's gun accidentally left in Pulaski County Courthouse bathroom

A security officer at the Pulaski County Courthouse accidentally left her pistol in a public restroom in the court building Wednesday afternoon, according to an incident report from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Court Security Officer Rebecca Winkler-Penny said she unintentionally left the Glock behind after using the single-stall third-floor restroom, which she used because the ladies' restroom was locked, the report states.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter discovered the pistol around 4 p.m. and brought it to the attention of an Arkansas State Police trooper who happened to be nearby.

The trooper, who was not identified, turned it over to other security officers, who cleared the weapon of ammunition and stored it until it was returned to Winkler-Penny.

“That’s not unusual, but it’s really really unsafe,” said Lt. Cody Burk with the sheriff's office, whose officers investigated the incident.

Burk could not say if any disciplinary action would be taken because the security agency is a private company.