Sey Young: Adult's Christmas wishes more complex

The excellence of a gift lies in its appropriateness rather than in its value. -- Charles Dudley Warner

"What do you want for Christmas?" The text from my oldest daughter was plain enough, but the question nudged distant memories to the surface. I remember as a little boy longing to hear those words from my parents. Don't get me wrong; I had outstanding childhood Christmases growing up. It's just that my mom never once asked what I wanted at that age.

It certainly wasn't for want of trying on my part. It started in November when the Sears Christmas catalog would hit our mailbox. I would spend hours pouring over the magnificent toy section, with a pen from my father's desk in hand, carefully marking my favorites with an erratic circle. I remember my perennial favorite was toy soldiers, sets complete with tilt-up forts. Old West, Civil War, Revolutionary War, Vikings; I was entranced. The sets came with more than 100 pieces, which made my head spin in anticipatory glory. Alas, no sets were ever forthcoming.

As I got older, I stepped up my game. I would be more strategic economically, looking at pricing and selecting only items I felt were doable with the family budget. I also took to initialing my circles, just in case she thought it was something my brother or sister wanted. Still nothing. But I never suffered from a lack of awesome presents: train sets, BB-gun, ping pong table, archery set, my parents scored every holiday. Looking back, I realize my mom prized the art of surprise as a key component to the magic of Christmas.

Once the kids got older, Christmas gifts started become more transactional. Why get a tie or socks you neither needed nor wanted, when a book you wanted appears exactly on Christmas Day? That didn't stop my mom at first, however. As an adult, she took to buying me warm clothes for those cold Arkansas winters she imagined I was suffering from. (My mom lived in Florida.) The only problem was she never seemed able to remember that I wore a size large in men's shirts, so the XL flannel shirts would pile up every year. I solved that dilemma by complimenting her on her knives and cookware. Soon thereafter, I had a kitchen a top chef could be proud of.

Having Christmas with grown children brings a new set of issues. At that age, the real answer to the question "What do you want for Christmas?" tends to be a new Jeep or a trip to Tahiti, clearly items out of reach for my children's budgets. I used to ask for films or music, but with the advent of streaming, game over. So how to answer my daughter's query?

Shopping with my wife this weekend, we rounded a busy commercial street corner where I walked by two young men engaged in avid conversation. "Guess what I got this weekend?" he asked his companion with breathless anticipation. "I have no idea. What?" the other man said. Slowing my speed, I craned my ear to the side, eager to hear what it was. "A playground pass!" he proudly stated. "Wow!" the friend replied, repeating the words in awe. "A playground pass."

Now dear reader, to be completely transparent, I don't know exactly what that is but for some reason I definitely want one. The possibilities seem endless. Mission accomplished; I'm texting my daughter.

Merry Christmas and may you be as generous to others as you wish Santa is to you.