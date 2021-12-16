Simmons announces newest leaders





Simmons Bank announced the promotions of Chad Pittillo to Pine Bluff community president and Duncan Bellingrath to Hot Springs community president.

"We are proud to promote Duncan and Chad into leadership roles in each of these markets," Daniel Robinson, Simmons' regional community president, said in the Wednesday news release.

"Their experience and community-banking mindset makes them a natural fit to lead our associates in Pine Bluff and Hot Springs as we aim to provide the best in customer service and pursue continuous growth," Robinson said.

Pittillo has more than 25 years of banking and finance experience and joined Simmons Bank in 2000.

A native of White Hall, he is an alumnus of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and a graduate of the Omega & Risk Management Banking School at Charlotte, N.C.

Pittillo has served a variety of community organizations, including the White Hall Chamber of Commerce, Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Southeast Arkansas, Junior Achievement, South Arkansas Livestock Association, the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County and the White Hall Military Affairs Advisory Committee. He is a graduate of Leadership White Hall and Leadership Pine Bluff and was chairman of the stewardship committee for the First Baptist Church at White Hall.

Bellingrath joined Simmons as a community banker in 2017. Bellingrath is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and a 2018 alumnus of Leadership Pine Bluff.

In 2021, Bellingrath was selected as the vice president of the Arkansas Bankers Association Emerging Leaders Council and served as secretary and treasurer for the organization in 2020. Bellingrath is also a member of the Arkansas Financial Education Commission and member of the Arkansas State Chamber Leadership Class XVI.

"Chad and Duncan have a palpable passion for providing financial solutions to our customers," said Chris White, executive vice president and community division president. "Their leadership builds on our success and strengthens our regional efforts in Arkansas."

Duncan Bellingrath







Chad Pittillo





