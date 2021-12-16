Small-town teammates fulfill lifelong dream





CLARENDON -- Clarendon receiver Quincey McAdoo and tight end Dax Courtney signed their national letters of intents with the University of Arkansas in front of several hundred students, faculty and well-wishers at the school's gymnasium on Wednesday.

McAdoo and Courtney have always had dreams of being Razorbacks.

"It means a lot especially having a dream come true," McAdoo said. "Since I was 5, I've been wanting to play for the University of Arkansas. Today was the day. I couldn't be more proud of myself and Dax."

McAdoo, 6-2, 175 pounds, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Florida State, Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon, Baylor, Mississippi State and others.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates McAdoo a 4-star recruit. He and Courtney became friends when Courtney moved to Clarendon from DeWitt.

"I met Dax last summer [and] we grew close right off the bat," McAdoo said. "I can say that's my brother for sure."

Courtney, 6-6, 210, picked Arkansas over Penn State, Michigan State, TCU, Purdue, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Memphis and others.

"It might sound naive, but honest to God it's a dream come true," said Courtney, who's rated a 3-star recruit. "I legitimately thought about this day since 7-8 years old, and for it to finally be here, it's absolutely ridiculous."

He received his offer from the Hogs in June 2020. Unfortunately his junior and senior seasons were hampered by injuries,

Courtney tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the first game this season and missed the rest of the year. Courtney and McAdoo plan to enroll at Arkansas in January.

"It will really make the whole process of moving up there a lot easier," said Courtney.

McAdoo is looking forward to working with receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

"That's my guy, we talk everyday," McAdoo said. "We don't even talk about football all the time. I trust him a lot."

Courtney is equally excited about working with tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

"He's one of the best I've seen in the recruiting and coaching game,"Courtney said of Loggains, who spent 16 years in the NFL prior to coming to Fayetteville this season. "He has a great family and he's a very sincere guy. Not to mention he has more NFL contacts than I could ever imagine."

"I'll be ready for spring ball," Courtney said on the rehabilitation of his knee being ahead of schedule.

Courtney was humbled by the show of support during Wednesday's signing ceremony.

"The support from the state of Arkansas and the community of DeWitt and Clarendon I mean it's absolutely ridiculous," Courtney said. "Nothing is like the Arkansas fan base."

Courtney's father Mark, Clarendon's head coach, said the signings were a proud moment for the town. Offensive lineman Scott Davenport was the last Lion to ink with the Hogs in 1999.

The two future Hogs make up 10% of Arkansas' class.

"Being a small school and not having one since Davenport, it's big deal," Courtney said.





Dax Courtney





