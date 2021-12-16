Springdale police chief announces retirement date

To read the resignation letter, visit: nwaonline.com/1216letter/

SPRINGDALE -- Police Chief Mike Peters announced his retirement Wednesday after 30 years with the department.

Peters' last day will be Jan. 31. He has served as the department's chief since Sept. 11, 2015.

Bob Downum, chairman of the Civil Service Commission, said Wednesday the commission will meet to determine if it wants to hire a new chief from within or from outside the department.

He said he hopes the commission can meet early next week before the city closes its offices Thursday and Friday for Christmas.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said one of the most important traits Peters has brought to the department goes mostly unnoticed.

"It's his leadership and how he brings up others beneath him to build on what the department has done and advance the department," Sprouse said.

"His leadership and temperament have been well-received, and he's a great voice in the community," he said.

Peters was heavily involved in the design and construction of the Criminal Justice Complex, the first phase of construction for the city's new Municipal Campus. The complex houses the new police department and district court and its offices.

Peters was working for the city as a detective when the old City Hall, which included the Police Department, opened.

Springdale's population was 35,182 residents when the building was planned in 1993. The 2020 census recorded 87,000 now living in the city.

The police force numbered 75 in 1993. Today, more than 200 serve the city.

"It is not easy to determine the right time to step aside, and this has been a very difficult decision," Peters said in a news release. "It has been a busy year, and while I feel that there is still work to be done, I am confident in the leadership of the department to carry it out.

"While I look forward to the future and spending more time with family and friends, I will miss my colleagues and the tremendous support the city and the community has shown me and my family," he said.

A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, graduate, Peters was hired as a patrolman in June 1991 after 5½ years in the U.S. Army.

Peters worked in investigations and drug enforcement before a promotion to sergeant in 1998. He was a shift supervisor until his promotion to lieutenant in 2001. In 2004, he was promoted to captain.

Peters' retirement announcement comes two weeks after Mike Irwin retired as the city's fire chief. Blake Holte, a 25-year veteran of the Fire Department, replaced Irwin as chief.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Mike Peters, Springdale Police chief, speaks Tuesday, July 19, 2017, during an open house and forum in Springdale's city administration building featuring representatives from area law enforcement agencies in the wake of recent violence between community members and law enforcement.

