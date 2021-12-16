Springdale School District announces path to earn credits at Walton College of Business

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale School District on Wednesday announced an opportunity for Tyson School of Innovation students to fast-track a degree from the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The school has formed a partnership with Northwest Arkansas Community College and the university to allow high school students to garner college course credits that can result in a direct pathway to sophomore year equivalency at the university, according to a district news release.

Tyson School of Innovation already offers more than 27 college-level classes through the community college and will open this offering for the 2022-2023 school year, according to the release. The partnership will make eight more classes with cumulative credits available that can be transferred directly to the Walton College to allow students to enroll in the college as a second semester sophomore, according to the release.

Tyson is an open-enrollment, public conversion charter school offering on-site, blended and full virtual options and more than 28 programs of study to students in Northwest Arkansas. An open-enrollment charter school is a public charter school run by a governmental entity, an institution of higher learning or a tax-exempt nonsectarian organization. Open-enrollment schools can draw students from across district boundaries.

Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year will open in February. More information can be found at soi.sdale.org .