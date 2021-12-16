Storms fail to dampen Decatur Christmas festivities

DECATUR — In spite of a sudden severe weather phenomenon that swept through the area Friday night, Santa and Mrs. Claus managed to arrive in time for the Decatur Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas Parade through downtown Decatur.

The sunset marked the beginning of a beautiful starlit night over Main Street in downtown Decatur. As the parade floats and other participants began lining up at the car wash on the corner of Main Steet and Third Avenue, townsfolk began lining the street from the old House of Chicken building to Grand Savings Bank on Jo Avenue.

Children and adults waited to see what this year’s event had to offer. They did not have long to wait as the first Decatur Police Department cruiser turned the corner by the depot with sirens blaring, marking the start of the 2021 Decatur Christmas Parade.

This year’s event was one of the longest in recent history and included eight floats, the SWAT response vehicle from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and 20 vehicles — from a Ford Model A to Corvettes and a Decatur Fire Department tanker truck bearing precious cargo, old St. Nick and his wife.

After the police and fire vehicles passed the four-way light on the corner of Roller Avenue and Main Street, the Decatur High School marching band, performing several seasonal selections, passed in review. This was the first of two parades in which the high school band performed. They loaded a bus on Saturday morning and headed to Tulsa, Okla., to participate in that city’s annual Christmas parade.

Then, suddenly, the float behind the band stopped and a snowball fight ensued. People on the float threw soft foam snowballs at the crowd and a few members of the crowd responded in kind. This lasted all but a minute before it was time for the parade to move on.

Snow started flying through the air as this year’s first-place winner, the First Baptist Church of Decatur “Let It Snow” entry and Santa White and his snow machine, passed. The Fellowship Full Gospel Church of Decatur took second place, and the Decatur Assembly of God took third. The Griswold Family car float received an honorable mention.

As Santa and Mrs. Claus made their way down Main Street toward Decatur City Hall, a storm was brewing to the west of town.

By the time Santa and his followers made it safely inside the community room, a severe thunderstorm hit Decatur with winds of over 40 miles an hour, pea-sized hail, heavy rain and almost constant lighting. But this did not deter the festivities inside.

Kids had a chance to visit Santa and receive a few treats from the jolly old elf.

